Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for July 27

The Imperial Bank was built in 1904 by contractor John Kernaghan. In 1963, it was torn down to build the current CIBC building. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 2025)

130 years ago: The Kootenay Star, July 26, 1893

The sale of town lots at Trout Lake continued as brisk as ever, and several buildings were nearly completed. H.N Coursier’s branch store was removed from its temporary premises in Harrison’s camp to more commodious quarters on the ground floor of the Maison Bourke Hotel, which was also opened for the reception of guests.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, July 30, 1903

The Imperial Bank proceeded with the planning and building of a bank across from the Molson bank, at the corner of Mackenzie Avenue and First Street. The Herald viewed the plans and said that “it would be the most expensive building yet” and believed that the investment of one of Canada’s top institutes was convincing evidence that Revelstoke was a viable business investment.

110 years ago: The Mail-Herald, July 26 1913

The Courthouse which cost $200,000 (roughly 6.4 million dollars today) was completed and would begin operation shortly thereafter. This provided Revelstoke the adequate accommodations for the various departments of Provincial government. Notable building features included solid granite steps, marble pillars and decorative detail, and a copper dome. The marble came from Marble Head in Lardeau, B.C., as well as Italy and Georgia.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 25, 1923

A small blaze on Mount Begbie was noticed by locals, which was no doubt the result of a lightning strike. The fire started near the beginning of the storm. Although the lightning struck some dry and dead timber, it lasted only a short period of time as the rain soon quenched the blaze.

90 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, July 28, 1933

A softball game between Mount Cartier and Sidmouth was coined the “Battle of the Century.” Some spectators claimed it was the most exciting game they ever witnessed. The teams of local players put on a high scoring display. It required an extra inning and ended in a narrow victory for Sidmouth 25-24. Among the players were R. Vigue, J. Mucha, F. Olynyk, R. Fawcett, W. Mackey, R. Trussler, and F. Hall.

A new 125-foot brick smoke stack was erected in Revelstoke at the C.P.R shops. It was 25 feet higher than the old stack. The new stack was constructed by Francis Hankin & Co, Ltd. of Montreal and Toronto, who was known for building much larger stacks throughout Canada. Many believed that the new stack was a fitting addition to the large stationary boiler room which the CPR created just before the war.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 30, 1953

Work was proceeding rapidly with renovations at Heather Lodge at the summit of Mount Revelstoke. The Lodge planned to have a small coffee shop in operation and souvenir stand which would be located on the verandah that skirted the building. The lodge also began work on three cabins in order to add to the available accomodations on the property.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 25, 1963

The well-known Viking Float has come to represent Revelstoke at several events. It drew considerable interest at the Calgary Stampede. The float was scheduled to stop at the Kelowna and Penticton parades before its entry into the PNE parade. Carl and Gunnar Gunnarsen were applauded for their work on the float which was created in 1958.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 26, 1973

Prior to the presentation of awards day at Senior Secondary School, Mrs. Ruby Nobbs presented Paul Salva with a cheque for $500 made out to the Dorothea Lundell-Peter Grauer Bursary Fund. This money was raised in April by the High School Bowling Club’s 20 game bowling marathon in cooperation with Ruby Nobbs and Alpine Lanes.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 27, 1983

The Forum was host to 12 “so-called professional wrestlers” and about 120 spectators. After great anticipation for the event, some argued it was not worth the price of admission, as some wrestlers failed to show up. The $1000 pot went to a team of Heart and Ayala who used “dirty tactics” to take on “the Russian” and the Fidel Castro clone, named “the Cuban Assassin.”

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, July 30, 1993

City council assembled a task force to persuade CP Rail to locate its central dispatch office in Revelstoke. CP’s plan to locate its office in one location meant if Revelstoke’s bid failed, several railway jobs would be moved out of town.

At the time, Revelstoke’s lower housing costs were seen as an advantage. Vancouver and Calgary were seen as frontrunners for the bid. CP would start transitioning their offices to Calgary in 1995.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, July 30, 2003

Public works superindendent Bryant Yeomans announced bad news for people thart disobeyed city restriction on sprinkling and watering. The $50 fine was announced during a period of dry weather when citizens would leave sprinklers on over night causing water shortages. City staff were also warning that flagrant offenses would result in shutting off the waterline.

Compiled by Burke Camara and Ryan Watson, collections assistants with the Revelstoke Museum and Archives.

