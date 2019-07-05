Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for July 3

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, July 5, 1899

Dominion Day was celebrated with several picnics including the combined picnic of the Methodist and Presbyterian churches. It was held on the prettily wooded flat below Chas. Holten’s residence. (Okanagan College playing field.) The beautiful spread of food produced by the ladies of the two churches was laid out on a hundred feet of tables beneath the trees.

110 Years Ago: Mail-Herald, July 3, 1909

Sawyer Bros. are having a jack ladder installed on the river bank at the end of the spur, just below their sash and door factory. The work is being done by A.F. Lundell, preparatory to their building a shingle mill this fall. They have a fine booming ground and are determined to take advantage of it. The mill was located near the present Community Centre.

100 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, July 3, 1919

The Revelstoke dispersal station closed recently, and all additional returned soldiers were required to receive their discharge at Vancouver. More than 900 men were discharged from the Revelstoke dispersal station. The dispersal station included temporary housing in downtown buildings, as well as office space in the drill hall, and mess facilities in the old opera house.

90 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, July 4, 1929

A large crowd was at the station on July 3 to see Prince Henry, the Duke of Gloucester, who was the third son of King George V. The Prince was presented with a bouquet of flowers by Miss Betty Soans on behalf of the Women’s Canadian Club. He accepted the flowers and signed the club’s guest book. Dr. W.H. Sutherland of Revelstoke was with the party as the Prince’s physician.

80 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, July 7, 1939

One of the most up-to-date pieces of road-making equipment in the province arrived in Revelstoke for use in this district. It was a combination shovel and truck weighing 15 tons. A demonstration of its work was given on the Moran hill (Airport Way hill). Gravel from the hillside was transported to Williamson’s Lake, where high school boys spread it along the shoreline.

70 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, July 7, 1949

As part of the Dominion Day celebrations, a cairn was unveiled at the courthouse grounds to mark the founding of the town by A.S. Farwell. The cairn was built under the direction of Joe Peressini, retired CPR Bridge and Building foreman, who also directed the building of the Last Spike cairn at Craigellachie.

60 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, July 2, 1959

More than 40 members of the Central B.C. Branch of the Engineering Institute of Canada met at Rogers Pass to study the planned avalanche control program for the Rogers Pass Highway. On return to Revelstoke, they took part in a ceremony at the CPR station grounds to unveil a plaque honouring Major A.B. Rogers, who surveyed the CPR mainline through Rogers Pass in the 1880s.

40 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, July 4, 1979

The future of Selkirk School was the topic of an information meeting recently. Tempers flared on several occasions during the discussion between concerned parents and the School Board. The upstairs of the school, originally opened in 1911, has already been closed because of structural deterioration and the parents wanted to know what the School Board’s plans were for the building. The school was eventually demolished in 1983.

30 Years Ago: Revelstoke Times, July 5, 1989

The newly incorporated Revelstoke Community Childcare Society was looking at options to provide a family daycare centre. They were looking for funding and locations for a centre to accommodate 16 to 20 children between the ages of three to five.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.