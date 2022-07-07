Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for July 7

130 years ago: The Kootenay Star, July 9, 1892

The city of Revelstoke participated in an excursion to Nakusp on July 1 for Dominion Day (Canada Day). However, an incident occurred on the return trip; six Chinese passengers were denied access to the dining-hall and their dinner despite paying the full fare. Although they complied, the passengers were distressed and announced that they refused to attend any more excursions.

120 years ago: The Revelstoke Herald, July 10, 1902

The Orange Celebration events were announced including: The Grand Orange Parade, a lacrosse match, and a grand concert in the opera house by the Independent Band. This event was for The Twelfth, or Orangemen’s day, which celebrated the ‘Glorious Revolution’ of 1688, and the replacement of a Catholic King by a Protestant one.

110 years ago: The Mail Herald, July 6, 1912

Superintendent of Hotels, Mr. Hayler Reed announced the Canadian Pacific Railways plans to build a new hotel in Revelstoke. Along with the hotel, the CPR would start a daylight train from Calgary to Revelstoke. This announcement coincides with the Revelstoke and District’s assertion that the city is a tourist hub.

100 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, July 5, 1922

The three-act comedy play “And Here Comes Ted” debuted at the Empress Theatre on Saturday, July 1 to great success. Produced by the Revelstoke Dramatic Society, the casts’ performances, particularly that of newcomer Mr. Paulding, were praised for all aspects, including comedic prowess, uniqueness, and effectiveness. Due to the play’s popularity, the cast members agreed to host another showing on the upcoming Friday.

90 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, July 8, 1932

The Revelstoke Brass Band made its first public appearance. Hundreds of Revelstoke citizens lined the Mackenzie Avenue and First Street intersection to hear the band play. The thirty-man band was led by R. H. Sawyer, and their performance was received extremely well by the audience.

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, July 9, 1942

The Revelstoke National War Finance Committee was founded, with leadership from Mayor Walter Hardman. Created to manage the promotion of War Savings Stamps and Certificates, the committee also organized Victory Loan campaigns. The group was part of an effort by the federal government to finance Canada’s participation in the Second World War.

70 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, July 10, 1952

The Okanagan Telephone Company announced plans to install an 800-line multiple position switchboard in the Revelstoke Exchange Office. It was intended to replace the 500-line relay board already in-use considered too small to accommodate the amount of telephone subscribers in Revelstoke at the time. The new switchboard was also supposed to improve speed of both local and long distance calls.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 5, 1962

Tastee-Freez, a new ice cream parlour owned by David and Gary Gogel, was set to open its doors on July 7 following an on-going week-long “Gift Festival,” in which customers received gifts every day. For its opening day, the parlour offered a special feature; if customers bought a cone, sundae, or float, they could receive another one for free.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 6, 1972

Due to good weather, Revelstoke’s Dominion Day (Canada Day) celebrations were crowded and lively. Events included the Kinsmen Alpine Dance, a two day fast-ball tournament, and Lion’s club wrestling match.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 7, 1982

Three Valley Gap was the set of parts of two episodes of “Taiyō ni Hoero!” (Roar at the Sun!), a Japanese detective series. After visiting British Columbia earlier that year, the production company Toho wrote screenplays inspired by the locations. Running from 1972-1987 it stared Yūjirō Ishihara, and was one of the most popular and iconic Japanese TV dramas.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times, July 7, 1992

Mayor Geoff Battersby made a public announcement that Revelstoke would not be hosting Music’ 92. Rumours and speculation about Elton John headlining were circulating around town. Battersby clarified that this was not true and it that it was “virtually impossible”.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, July 10, 2002

The BC government introduced eight mandates, the results of which would impact the Indigenous population in the Revelstoke area. The Ktunaxa Treaty negotiator Kathryn Teneese found the results not surprising, and Reverend Harvie Barker organized local opposition. Two of the mandates required Indigenous self-government to be the same as local government and removed the tax exemptions for Indigenous peoples.

Compiled by Isobel Bray and Lauren Masson, museum assistants at the Revelestoke Museum and Archives.

