Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for July 8

Interior of McKinnon’s Cigar Store and Pool Hall. Construction began on the building in July 1911. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 7078)

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, July 11, 1891

Caribou are plentiful down the river, and in the various smaller valleys throughout the district.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, July 6, 1901

The Brotherhood of Railway Trackmen Union was on strike throughout the country. Trains were still running, but were required to reduce their speed due to the poor condition of the tracks in many spots. The citizens of Revelstoke arranged for a benefit concert at Tapping’s Opera House in aid of the strikers.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, July 8, 1911

H.F. McKinnon was planning to build his new business block at 111 First Street West. The block was to have bowling lanes in the basement, a cigar store and billiard and pool room on the main floor, and seven suites on the top floor. It was expected to cost up to $30,000. ($850,000 in current dollars.)

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 7, 1921

CPR Superintendent T.C. Macnabb and Master Mechanic G. Twist conducted lessons in mechanical drawing for apprentices in the railroad shops on this Division. Norris Crump was noted as showing conspicuous ability. He was given a combination square as a prize. Norris Crump rose within the company to become the President of CPR in 1955.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 10, 1931

A.J. Waskett was setting up the machinery for a sawmill 51 miles north of Revelstoke, between Downie and Goldstream. The mill was to cut material for use in the construction of the Big Bend Highway.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 10, 1941

Both Hillcrest Dairy, owned by the Campbell family, and Standard Dairy, owned by the McKinnon family, made the decision to pasteurize their milk after a couple of cases of undulant fever were suspected among cows in the area.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 5, 1951

The Province of B.C. placed an ad titled “Bulletin No. 5 Civil Defence: Learn and Live” with tips on what to do after an enemy attack involving atomic bombs. It stressed the importance of first aid knowledge, and said to not take chances with food and water in open containers, and not to start rumors.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 6, 1961

The last contract on the Rogers Pass section of the Trans-Canada Highway was awarded to John Laing and Sons Ltd. for the construction of two snow sheds near Illecillewaet at a cost of $999,023. (This would be more than $9 million in today’s currency.) The new sheds 29 miles east of Revelstoke were 616 and 460 feet.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 8, 1971

Hundreds of former Revelstoke residents returned to the city for Old Home Week. Participants took part in a picnic at Williamson’s Lake, a garden party at the hospital, beer gardens, and many dances, as well as a field trip to Mica Creek to see the dam construction, and trips to the summit of Mount Revelstoke.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 8, 1981

Fish and Wildlife released 15,000 Rainbow Trout yearlings into the Jordan River. They were hatched from eggs from adults collected the previous year downstream of the Revelstoke Hydro Project and transported to the Kootenay Trout Hatchery east of Cranbrook. The yearlings were distributed by helicopter along a ten-mile stretch of the Jordan, between Kirkup Creek and just upstream of Copeland Creek.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times, July 10, 1991

Goldstream Copper Mine had a ribbon cutting ceremony for the official opening of the mine on July 9th, 1991. The president of Bethlehem Resources noted that the mill was producing copper concentrate for shipment to Japan at about 24 per cent grade with about 90 per cent recovery of the metal from the ore.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, July 11, 2001

Revelstoke had a serious water supply situation during an extended dry spell. The city’s main reservoir on the Trans-Canada Highway was almost drained of its 3.8 million litres, and the 950,000-litre secondary reservoir at the Greely Creek water filtration plant was also close to empty. The public works department was urging residents to restrict outdoor sprinkling.

