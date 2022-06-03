Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for June 2

Madison Bridal

Contributor

130 years ago: The Kootenay Star, June 4, 1892

Due to a lower salary than expected, of $30/month plus board, the men employed to survey the new line from here to Revelstoke quit their jobs. A new crew was hired, and the survey of the route was almost complete. It was unknown when the C.P.R. would begin the construction.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, May 31, 1902

A lacrosse club was formed in Revelstoke after a meeting at the Revelstoke Hotel. The club received a lot of interest in membership, and already ordered a supply of sticks and balls.

110 years ago: The Mail-Herald, June 5, 1912

There was a movement to put golf links at the summit of Mount Revelstoke to contribute to its appeal as a tourist-centre. This was taking place during the push to have Mount Revelstoke named as a National Park. Meanwhile, survey work was progressing for the road to the summit.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 1, 1922

The daylight savings bylaw was voted in during a city council meeting. 134 people voted for daylight savings and 64 people voted against it. The clock would be set ahead on June 1and would be effective until Sept. 30, affecting all businesses, city departments, and schools.

90 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, June 2, 1932

Many boys from Revelstoke were showing interest in the proposed Junior Olympic Club sponsored by the Vancouver Province. The club would be to promote sports and develop Olympic ability for men under 21 years old. The Vancouver Province planned to hold a competition at Hastings Park in Vancouver near the end of that summer.

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, June 4, 1942

Revelstoke local George W. Laforme was mentioned during a CBC news broadcast. The local pilot officer was a member of the famous Canadian “Demon Squadron” that had just attacked an enemy ship off the coast of the Netherlands. He was the only British Columbian mentioned with the squadron during the attack.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 5, 1952

A local St. John Ambulance center was formed in Revelstoke during a luncheon at the King Edward Hotel. Mayor Hardman welcomed the provincial secretary of the association, G.G. Edwardson, and the chief examiner of the St. John First Aid groups in B.C., W.E. Darknell, who both spoke at the event.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 31, 1962

Mercier & Neil Realty Ltd. announced that the proposed Alpine Plaza project would not move ahead due to lack of voter support. The plaza project was proposed as a renovation of Mackenzie Avenue and a shopping plaza.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 1, 1972

The Duke of Windsor, Edward VIII, former Prince of Wales and King of the United Kingdom, passed away on May 28, 1972. The newspaper article discussed his association with Mount Revelstoke National Park. He visited the park twice in his life, once in 1919 and again in 1927. In 1919 he unveiled plaques at the courthouse, and partway up Mount Revelstoke, and in 1927 he opened the road to the summit of Mount Revelstoke.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 2, 1982

Sunrise Aviation hoped to provide Revelstoke with an air charter service out of the local airport, but believed monetary “red tape” could prevent them from doing so. $70,000 in shares would be required as a down payment for the license. In addition, the Transport Commission would not give the owner of Sunrise Aviation a new flying school license until this matter was settled.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 5, 1992

Revelstoke Naturalist group sponsored the second annual Field Ornithologist meeting, which was held in Revelstoke. Over 100 people, both amateurs and professionals, were expected to attend this birding event. Revelstoke’s large bird population and diverse habitat made it a “birding hotspot”. The event would include illustrated talks, lectures, field trips, and a banquet.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, June 5, 2002

The District 19 school board officially decided to close down the Big Eddy School at the end of the 2001-02 school year. The decision was made due to budget cuts. All students from the school would attend classes in Columbia Park the following year. Closures of another school, either Mountain View or Mount Begbie, were also being considered. Public consultation would occur first before any decisions were made.

Madison Bridal is the project manager at the Revelstoke Museum and Archives.

