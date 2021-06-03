Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for June 3

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, June 6, 1891

Considerable damage was done to the CPR wharf (near present-day Centennial Park) by the sliding of the high embankment above it. The area had been filled in, and a breakwater built, but it washed away and undermined the bank. A gang of men was at work trying to stabilize the bank.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, June 3, 1901

The local Board of Health was critical of the way that Dr. Cross handled the recent smallpox quarantine. Dr. Cross defended his handling of the situation, stating that the outbreak was quickly stamped out due to his actions. The board refused to pay some of the costs, including clothing for those forced to quarantine, causing Dr. Cross to submit his resignation as medical health officer for Revelstoke.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, June 2, 1911

Local contractors Foote and Pradolini were awarded the contract for the building of the new court house, at a cost of $115,000.* Both men had done considerable building work in Revelstoke since the early 1900s. *In 2021 values, this would be approximately $3.25 million.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 2, 1921

Trapper and prospector William “Wild Bill” Whitmore died in his cabin 40 miles up the Big Bend on May 5. Whitmore was 77 years of age, and had been prospecting in the Big Bend since the 1880s. He was described as being of rugged physique, and he frequently made the 40-mile trip to Revelstoke on foot.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 5, 1931

A large eight-passenger cabin plane, belonging to the Consolidated Mining and Smelter Company arrived from Trail on June 4 and spent several hours anchored in the backwater of the Columbia River bellowed 6th Street. The plane was piloted by H.K. Dewar, and the trip from Trail to Revelstoke took 1.5 hours.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 5, 1941

Greyhound bus service started between the prairies and Vancouver, with a stop in Revelstoke. The large 30-passenger buses were watched with interest as they rolled in and out of Revelstoke. The depot was in the Revelstoke Transfer building, also used by the Revelstoke-Vernon bus company.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 31, 1951

Some indication of the extent to which Revelstoke is developing on the city outskirts was seen recently when the provincial public works department put street signs on Downie, Edward, Humbert, Moss, Leach, and Simpson Streets for the first time. Downie Street was the border for the city limits at that time. It wasn’t until 1981 that the area south of Downie Street and Arrow Heights was included in the city limits.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 1, 1961

A huge jam of logs against two of the piers of the CPR’s Columbia River Bridge was removed by a small tug and a diesel locomotive. Cars were parked on both side of the river as people watched the removal.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 3, 1971

Federal Minister Jack Davis helped operate the backhoe to turn the first sod for the outdoor Centennial Swimming Pool on 9th Street East. The federal and provincial governments were covering part of the cost of the new pool, with the rest coming from local fundraising efforts.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 3, 1981

A backlog of 5,000 loaded rail cars was being cleared as CPR employees returned to work after a walkout that was deemed illegal by the company. The dispute was over the dismissal of several CPR employees, and was ended after the CPR accepted a proposal drawn up by the picketers.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times, June 5, 1991

The idea of a seniors condo on the old Selkirk School property was gaining momentum, with about 40 calls to City Hall from people expressing interest in the project.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Local History