Revelstoke Courthouse shortly after it was completed in 1913. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 5980)

Revelstoke Courthouse shortly after it was completed in 1913. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 5980)

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for June 3

Local history as recorded by the newspaper of the day

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, June 6, 1891

Considerable damage was done to the CPR wharf (near present-day Centennial Park) by the sliding of the high embankment above it. The area had been filled in, and a breakwater built, but it washed away and undermined the bank. A gang of men was at work trying to stabilize the bank.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, June 3, 1901

The local Board of Health was critical of the way that Dr. Cross handled the recent smallpox quarantine. Dr. Cross defended his handling of the situation, stating that the outbreak was quickly stamped out due to his actions. The board refused to pay some of the costs, including clothing for those forced to quarantine, causing Dr. Cross to submit his resignation as medical health officer for Revelstoke.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, June 2, 1911

Local contractors Foote and Pradolini were awarded the contract for the building of the new court house, at a cost of $115,000.* Both men had done considerable building work in Revelstoke since the early 1900s. *In 2021 values, this would be approximately $3.25 million.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 2, 1921

Trapper and prospector William “Wild Bill” Whitmore died in his cabin 40 miles up the Big Bend on May 5. Whitmore was 77 years of age, and had been prospecting in the Big Bend since the 1880s. He was described as being of rugged physique, and he frequently made the 40-mile trip to Revelstoke on foot.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 5, 1931

A large eight-passenger cabin plane, belonging to the Consolidated Mining and Smelter Company arrived from Trail on June 4 and spent several hours anchored in the backwater of the Columbia River bellowed 6th Street. The plane was piloted by H.K. Dewar, and the trip from Trail to Revelstoke took 1.5 hours.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 5, 1941

Greyhound bus service started between the prairies and Vancouver, with a stop in Revelstoke. The large 30-passenger buses were watched with interest as they rolled in and out of Revelstoke. The depot was in the Revelstoke Transfer building, also used by the Revelstoke-Vernon bus company.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 31, 1951

Some indication of the extent to which Revelstoke is developing on the city outskirts was seen recently when the provincial public works department put street signs on Downie, Edward, Humbert, Moss, Leach, and Simpson Streets for the first time. Downie Street was the border for the city limits at that time. It wasn’t until 1981 that the area south of Downie Street and Arrow Heights was included in the city limits.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 1, 1961

A huge jam of logs against two of the piers of the CPR’s Columbia River Bridge was removed by a small tug and a diesel locomotive. Cars were parked on both side of the river as people watched the removal.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 3, 1971

Federal Minister Jack Davis helped operate the backhoe to turn the first sod for the outdoor Centennial Swimming Pool on 9th Street East. The federal and provincial governments were covering part of the cost of the new pool, with the rest coming from local fundraising efforts.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 3, 1981

A backlog of 5,000 loaded rail cars was being cleared as CPR employees returned to work after a walkout that was deemed illegal by the company. The dispute was over the dismissal of several CPR employees, and was ended after the CPR accepted a proposal drawn up by the picketers.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times, June 5, 1991

The idea of a seniors condo on the old Selkirk School property was gaining momentum, with about 40 calls to City Hall from people expressing interest in the project.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Local History

Previous story
B.C. government announces $1.5 million in pandemic relief for struggling Legion branches
Next story
Revelstoke school board approves $1M in capital projects

Just Posted

The money will also be used to buy a new bus. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke school board approves $1M in capital projects

The money will go to renovate Arrow Heights Elementary and replace a bus

Revelstoke Courthouse shortly after it was completed in 1913. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 5980)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for June 3

Local history as recorded by the newspaper of the day

Collective Carpentry, a manufacturer of sustainable, high performance custom homes in Revelstoke and across the region, received funding from the CleanBC Building Innovation Fund. This is a picture from their worksite in Revelstoke. (Contributed)
Collective Carpentry granted money from CleanBC

The Invermere based company has a project on the go in Revelstoke

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: You lose up to 30% of your taste buds during flight

Your morning start for Thursday, June 3, 2021

Arleigh Garratt is a finalist in the the Trail Appliances favourite family recipe contest. (Screenshot)
Chili cookoff: Revelstoke finalist in provincial family recipe contest

The winner gets $3,000 and an assortment of appliances

Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Garry Gottfriedson pauses during an interview at Paul Lake near Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. A First Nation says the remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Canadian outpouring over residential schools can bring healing, says survivor

Garry Gottfriedson says the Kamloops burial ground could force a reckoning

Local Indigenous leaders participate in a healing ceremony at Mungo Martin House in Victoria on May 31 for the 215 children whose remains were found near a former residential school in Kamloops last week. A new campaign launched Tuesday by Indigenous leaders to search former residential schools on Vancouver Island themselves has already surpassed its fundraising goal. (Black Press Media file photo)
GoFundMe to probe more B.C. residential school sites raises $77,000 in two days

Indigenous campaign to finance use of ground-penetrating radar technology

The temperature reached 31.4 C in Salmon Arm on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. According to Environment Canada, the hottest June 2 on record for the city dates back to 1970, when the mercury reached 33.9 C. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Hottest day in 30 years for Salmon Arm, but not record breaking

Weather data for city dates back 129 years

BGC Williams Lake staff includes youth outreach worker Dylan McGuire (back from left), youth engagement worker with NOOPA Jo O’Connor, youth engagement worker Mycaela Ryckman, independent living co-ordinator Derek Godin (front from left), manager of club operations Krista Harvey and harm reduction co-ordinator Laurel White. The group is welcoming the organization’s, formerly Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District’s, new name, BGC Williams Lake. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Boys and Girls Club rebrands to ‘BGC Canada,’ citing push for gender-inclusivity

Club says it already opens its doors to all kids and teens and its name should reflect that

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A survey of Penticton youth show that of those surveyed, over 23 per cent have experienced homelessness at some point. (File photo)
1.6 % Penticton youth are experiencing homelessness

Of youth who participated in survey, 23.9% experienced homelessness at some point

Bullet holes are seen in the windshield and door of a vehicle after Brothers Keepers member Jaskeert Kalkat, 23, was killed during a shooting in Burnaby on May 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Expert says lull in Lower Mainland killing, shootings mean B.C. gangs just reloading

‘Gangsters become so hunted that they feel they have to eliminate their rivals before they get killed themself,’ says former Vancouver police Insp. Michael Porteous

Residents of a Winnipeg Street apartment complex were evacuated after a fire broke out in the parkade area Wednesday night. The fire was limited to a storage room. (Penticton Fire Department)
Fire at downtown Penticton apartment complex

Residents evacuated while firefighters knock down storage room blaze

B.C. Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau speaks in the B.C. legislature, December 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. counsellors won’t get their own regulatory college, minister says

Professional self-discipline groups being reduced from 20 to six

Most Read