Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for June 9

Madison Bridal

Contributor

130 years ago: The Kootenay Star, June 11, 1892

After a public meeting held at the library, Revelstoke decided to purchase a chemical fire engine. A report by the Fire Committee and letters from manufacturing companies were read at the meeting. They decided to order an engine with an upright cylinder, as it was $400 cheaper.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, June 11, 1902

The Kootenay steamer got stuck in a mud bank while it was moving cattle to Thompson’s landing. It took the help of the Minto and Rossland, armed with cables and pulleys, to finally rescue the boat from the mud after three days of effort.

110 years ago: The Mail-Herald, June 8, 1912

Revelstoke CPR engineer W.H. Jolliffe was killed in a head-on collision near Tappen Siding, 60 miles west of here. Jolliffe was 32 years of age and had worked for the CPR for ten years. His parents and siblings lived in Revelstoke.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 8, 1922

It was the 50th anniversary of the YMCA movement. The article discussed the history of Revelstoke’s YMCA as the first branch inaugurated on the Canadian Pacific Railroad. Revelstoke was often thought of as the father of the YMCA movement on the CPR.

90 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, June 10, 1932

The provincial government announced that work on the Big Bend road would recommence after a seven month pause. The Minister of Public Works was re-opening the camps. Several hundred unemployed would be placed to work under the province’s unemployment plan, and would be paid $7.50 per month, plus food and house. The road would not be completed that year.

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, June 11, 1942

W.W. Lefeaux, former Revelstoke businessman and alderman, asked council permission to rent a house to self-supporting Japanese people. He stated the B.C. Security Commission wanted him to help stem some of the prejudice. After discussion, and comments from the Mayor, council decided not to change their resolution to exclude Japanese people from residing in Revelstoke.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 12, 1952

A preliminary meeting was held by the directors of the Revelstoke District Agricultural Association to discuss a Fall Fair for Labor Day. The fair would be held in the new auditorium of the High School, allowing for more room for booths and displays. They planned for Highland and folk dancing, music, and a grand firework display. New attractions would include a fly casting contest, and potentially a soap box derby.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 7, 1962

The Williamson’s Lake opening was postponed due to rain. It was to include a giant picnic and sports day with tug-o-war, volleyball, and baseball throw. Clubs and lodges would participate in the events. Various businesses planned products for the kids including ice-cream, chocolate milk, and pencils.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 8, 1972

Premier W.A.C. Bennett officially opened the new swimming pool on Vernon Avenue. He promised the government would give $3,000 towards the $6,000 required to operate the pool that summer. The swimming pool was a centennial project for the 1971 BC Centennial

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 9, 1982

Revelstoke officially opened its new Fire Hall on Fourth and Campbell Avenue. The $1.1 million building had three electric opening drive through bays, a small wash bay, and a training tower. The department had a “Jaws of Life” device for extraction during motor vehicle accidents, four fire trucks, 6 full time staff, 28 volunteers, and two ambulances.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 12, 1992

The Revelstoke district forest office put forward a proposal under the new provincial Community Forest Program, in which Revelstoke would receive $105,000. The majority of the money would go towards development of a “demonstration forest” on Mount MacPherson, which would entail road upgrades, bridge construction, an interpretive wharf, and shelter/picnic areas.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, June 12, 2002

An open house was going to take place at the community centre in regards to the community energy project. The proposed project was the construction of a community power plant on the Downie Timber mill site, with waste wood fueling a steam engine to sell electricity to BC Hydro.

Madison Bridal is the project manager at the Revelstoke Museum and Archives.

historyRevelstoke