Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for March 18

130 years ago, Kootenay Star March 21, 1891

A local wag nailed a leather pocket book to the sidewalk in front of his shop, at a spot where the snow had just left, and then amused himself by watching passersby vainly try to rescue it from its down trodden position.

120 years ago, Revelstoke Herald March 20, 1901

Voting on the bylaw for the purchase of the waterworks and electric light plant was open on this day between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. To judge by the opinions generally expressed round town the bylaw has an excellent chance of passing by a good majority. The Revelstoke Water, Light and Power Company was formed in 1896 by local businessmen before Revelstoke was incorporated as a city.

110 years ago, Mail-Herald March 15, 1911

The Hume store employees are good sports and the word is being passed around how that business house will turn out one of the crack amateur baseball teams of the city this summer. The head of the firm is as enthusiastic for the success of the ball team as he is for the two or three curling rinks which he hopes to recruit from his employees for next winter’s sport.

100 years ago, Revelstoke Review March 17, 1921

Twenty-five members of the Revelstoke Ski Club held a run on the auto road last Sunday, about four miles being covered on skis.

80 years ago, Revelstoke Review March 20, 1941

The boys in the armed forces enjoy reading the home paper. Many families have bought a year’s subscription for their boys serving away from home. It is a simple way of supplying them with all the home town news.

70 years ago, The Revelstoke Review March 15, 1951

Revelstoke’s Good Citizen for 1950 has been selected. He is Thomas Griffiths, veteran of the Boer War, and a resident of Revelstoke and district for 44 years. A member of the Revelstoke Farmers’ Institute, Mr. Griffiths’ farm was for fifteen years the Dominion Experimental Station for the district. He is a member of the Revelstoke Board of Trade and the Revelstoke Branch of the Canadian Legion. He is also an honorary member of St. Peter’s Anglican Church.

60 years ago, Revelstoke Review March 16, 1961

Motorists were given a life-saving warning today by a local railroad official. “Trying to dispute the right of way with trains can get you killed,” said Supt. F. W. Booth, of the Revelstoke Division, in urging increased public support of the National Safety Council’s Signs of Life program. He pointed out that “an appalling number of the highway-rail accidents each year are caused by motorists’ failure to heed railroad grade crossing warning signs and signals.” He said the severity of such accidents is so much greater than other types of traffic casualties that the public must be made to realize “how fatal it is to try to beat a train to a crossing.”

50 years ago, Revelstoke Review March 18, 1971

Several Malakwa residents travelled to Revelstoke on Sunday to join the many Revelstoke residents in viewing the Albatross rescue unit helicopter from Comox, which was on display at the airport. Visitors were allowed to go through the craft and see the various expensive equipment carried on board to aid in rescue work.

40 years ago, Revelstoke Review March 18, 1981

CBC Radio carried a story recently on two hunters from Revelstoke who rescued a beaver trapped by a branch which had fallen on his tail. Indications were the frustrated animal had been held captive by the bough for some time. The hunters couldn’t get near enough to the angry beaver to free him so they lit a fire nearby to provide warmth for the animal. When the ground warmed up they moved the entire branch with the beaver on it. He finally settled down and the two men were able to approach the animal and free it.

30 years ago, Revelstoke Times March 20, 1991

Revelstoke mental health nurse Norma Jane Miller will receive an official token of esteem from her peers next month during the annual general meeting of the Registered Nurses Association of B.C. Miller is the recipient of an “Excellence in Nursing Practice” award from the association in recognition of her work in the mental health services field.

