Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for March 19

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, March 17, 1900

Revelstoke celebrated the capitulation of Bloemfontein, a major British victory in the Boer War in South Africa. The city declared a half-holiday, and a parade led by Captain T.E.L. Taylor of the Revelstoke Rifle Company started from the Opera House on Second Street West and wound its way through town. In the evening, a bonfire was lit and the local band played music. Patriotic speeches were given in the Opera House.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, March 18, 1910

A public funeral was held at Selkirk Hall to mourn the deaths of the 58 men who died in the avalanche at Rogers Pass on March 4. The mayor granted a half-holiday to allow all who desired to attend the funeral. After the service, a large procession proceeded down Second Street and thence to the cemetery. The procession was headed by the F Company of the Rocky Mountain Rangers, followed by members of the I.O.O.F. lodge and the Scandinavian Aid and Fellowship Society, as well as railway organizations and other lodges.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 18, 1920

Heavy rains during the week resulted in slides at Three Valley and Greenslide. The Three Valley slide tied up traffic on the mainline for two days, while the Greenslide avalanche took more than three days to clear up.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 19, 1930

The Canadian Pacific Railway and B.C. Telephone Co. purchased two lots on Mackenzie Avenue on which to erect a building for the commercial telegraph departments of the CPR and the telephone company. The building currently houses Chubby Funsters restaurant.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 21, 1940

The “Skeen and Skheard” ski column reported that 308 people had visited Heather Lodge at the summit of Mount Revelstoke since it opened on Oct. 9, 1939. The columnist, Vorlage, reported that there was so much snow at the summit that visitors had to go down a short flight of snow steps to enter the lodge.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 16, 1950

The Snow White Steam Laundry installed the latest model dry cleaning equipment in their plant and planned extensive improvements in the office and front of the building. Manager Roy Shoji said the extension would increase the efficiency of their laundry and enable faster service.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 17, 1960

The 10th annual Tournament of Champions saw Alwin Plank of Austria winning the A class event, while local jumper John McInnes took the B event. Prior to the ski events, Faith McDonnell was crowned as Snow Queen and a “Get Acquainted Revue” was a popular event, with the skiers from other countries performing songs, including a yodelling performance from the Austrian skiers. Donna Roy’s dance troupe gave an exhibition of square dancing.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 19, 1970

Mrs. Johan Kolofsky died on March 13 at the age of 73. She came to Revelstoke from Scotland in 1920 as a war bride and spent the next 50 years actively involved in many local organizations, including the YMCA, Legion, Red Cross Society, and many others. She helped to organize the city’s Parks Commission in 1952, which coordinated the planting of the gardens in Queen Elizabeth Park, and organized the popular May Day celebrations. Johan was named Revelstoke’s first Good Citizen of the Year in 1945.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 19, 1980

In recognition of Year of the Child in 1979, the provincial government recognized individuals who stood out for their work with and for children. Three Revelstoke residents were honoured with awards. Art Davis acted as Revelstoke’s Santa Claus for the past 27 years, Dr. Tom Taylor was noted for his work with developmentally delayed children and adults, and Rosemary Imlah was recognized for her work in teaching swimming skills to local children.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, March 22, 2000

The newly formed Revelstoke Community Foundation was planning its official launch on April 7. The foundation was already helping to support local community projects, with grants to Revelstoke Family and Youth Resources and other groups. During its first year of operations in 1999, the Revelstoke Community Foundation received almost $73,000 in endowments.

@JDoll_Revy

jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

history