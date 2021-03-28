Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for March 25

Elizabeth Haupt

Collections Manager Intern

130 years ago: The Kootenay Star, March 28, 1891

A young man from Lethbridge was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Jowett on Tuesday afternoon, charged with indecency. He admitted the charge, but stated that he was under the influence of liquor at the time. He was given a severe lecture by the court on the evils of intemperance and a light fine was imposed, it being his first offence. It was Mr. Jowett’s first case too, and he was persuaded into celebrating the event by “setting ‘em up.” (buying drinks for his friends.)

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, March 27, 1901

The family cat of Mr. R. Gordon had a strange partiality for hat pins. A favorite form of amusement with it was to climb up on the bureau and nibble at the heads of the hat pins in the pin cushion. On Monday morning one of the children discovered sticking out behind the animal’s shoulder what he took to be a porcupine quill. On investigation it was discovered to be the point of the pin. A black hat pin four-and-a-half inches long with the usual knob on the end was taken out of the cat, which had apparently swallowed the pin, knob first, a few days earlier and had been packing it round ever since. The pin was in the Herald office and the cat was soon roaming around as usual.

110 years ago: The Mail-Herald, March 22, 1911

The agitation for women’s suffrage which has been agitating Old England for several decades past, and about which so many interesting stories have been told in the newspapers, has reached this side of the Atlantic and has slowly worked its way across the continent until now Vancouver has become infected. As the result of this, some day you may yet see the very streets of Revelstoke paraded by a band of enthusiasts flaunting their banners demanding votes for women.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 24, 1921

The April issue of The American Boy, published in Detroit, devotes some space to an article entitled “Boy Champion Ski Jumper,” accompanied by an excellent cut of Ivind Nelsen, both standing and jumping. Ivind’s now world’s record standing jump of 133.5 feet made on Revelstoke hill in February is a most creditable one and is given a prominent place in “The American Boy” under the department of “Notable Boys.”

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review March 27, 1941

Revelstoke joined with the rest of the Empire on Sunday in prayers for victory and peace at the behest of the King. At the United Church the Second Revelstoke Troop of Boy Scouts attended the morning service in a body, along with the congregation. At St. Peter’s Anglican Church the congregation was joined at the morning service by “B” Company 2nd battalion Rocky Mountain Rangers, which paraded to the church and occupied a section of the church reserved for it.

70 years ago, Revelstoke Review March 22, 1951

Last Sunday’s hockey game at the arena saw the Tigers take a Vernon team into camp on the long end of an 11-6 count, but the victory for the locals was somewhat dimmed, by one of this winter’s worst-sports accidents when Barry Camozzi was injured and left the game during the second period. He had broken his lower jaw in two places.

50 years ago, Revelstoke Review March 25, 1971

On March 17, the community responded well to the appeal of the Red Cross Blood Donor clinic. The total number in the Revelstoke was 259, four more than the amount collected in Salmon Arm.

40 years ago, Revelstoke Review March 25, 1981

Last Wednesday afternoon, a three year old boy soaked to the waist, was found at the pond that borders the City Trailer Park. The three year old, identified only as Jessie, is not the first youngster to run into trouble at the pond and Barb Denton and other concerned parents in the area have started a petition with a formal request for the City of Revelstoke to fence the perimeter of the pond and slough area.

30 years ago, Revelstoke Times March 27, 1991

A crippled bald eagle will get a second chance to spread its wings and fly thanks to the combined efforts of a local resident and RCMP. Jim Vaillancourt and some friends were driving along the TransCanada when they spotted the eagle near Kay Falls about 30 kilometres west of town. The bird was unable to fly because of a broken wing. Vaillancourt called police who contacted a conservation officer who contacted the Kee-Two Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre in Salmon Arm. The bird was transported to a veterinary centre in Kamloops for operation.

20 years ago, Revelstoke Times Review March 28, 2001

Students from Ono, Japan arrived this past Sunday at the Revelstoke Railway Museum all ready to begin their stay in Canada. The students are here until Thursday, observing Canadian culture and the way of life. Students are staying with families here in Revelstoke.

Local History