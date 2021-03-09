F.B. Wells, third from left, ran a Post Office out of his Men’s Clothing Store on Front Street. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 3929)

F.B. Wells, third from left, ran a Post Office out of his Men’s Clothing Store on Front Street. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 3929)

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for March 4

Local history gleaned from the newspaper archives at the Revelstoke Museum & Archives

Elizabeth Haupt

Collections Manager Intern

130 years ago: The Kootenay Star, March 7, 1891

Postmaster Wells is determined to maintain the dignity of Revelstoke in the matter of post office accommodation and has just put in a very handsome cabinet of call and lock boxes. The boxes number 136 in all and surround a general delivery wicket of the most modern pattern. The appointments of the office are ahead of anything in the province outside the cities. The post office was in Well’s Men’s Wear building on Front Street. In August of 1901, a second post office was opened in Bourne Bros. store near the CPR station.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, March 3, 1901

The total assessed value of property in Revelstoke was $602,697, slightly up from the previous year. The population of the city was about 2,700 people.

110 years ago: Mail Herald, March 8, 1911

Quite a large number of spurious lead quarters are still in circulation throughout the city and it would be well for those who happen to notice them passing over their counters, to notify the police in order that the culprit may be tracked down.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 3, 1921

The X-Ray fund was up to over $2,100. A fundraising dance was planned at Glacier and the Great War Veterans Association was planning a concert.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 6, 1931

The pageant, “Famous Women of History,” was enjoyed by a fair attendance in Mackenzie Ave. Hall, Wednesday night. The various roles were taken by ladies of the United Church. The pageant was given for the first time last December, and Wednesday’s presentation was a repeat performance.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 6, 1941

The Sunday Magazine of the Vancouver Sun last week-end contained a warm tribute to the proverbial hospitality of the city of Revelstoke. Revelstoke is referred to as the friendliest town in B.B. and the writer expresses the fervent wish that the opportunity will again take him to Revelstoke so that he may once again enjoy local hospitality and entertainment.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 1, 1951

Constable Howe, of the R.C.M.P. has requested that all Revelstoke car owners leave their cars at home, if possible, over the week-end. It is expected that many out-of-town drivers will visit Revelstoke over the week-end for the Revelstoke Diamond Jubilee Ski Meet and with parking space limited, the problem will be lessened if local cars are left at home until all the ski events are over and visitors have returned to their respective homes.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 2, 1961

A curling team of Rotarians; Gaby Cava, Wally Johnston, Mel Abbott and Jim English came back from West Summerland with the Rotary Curling trophy. They defeated the Nick Marsh rink of Kamloops in the final round.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 7, 1971

The great hypnotist Sinclair was coming to Revelstoke on March 19 and 20. He had many enthusiastic supporters across the country including Canadian long-distance walker, Elzear Duquette, age 59 who said he felt ‘rested and good’ after 48 hours of sleep by hypnosis. He is a great booster for Master Sinclair.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 4, 1981

Pickets appeared Tuesday morning at the two entrances to the BC Hydro project in Revelstoke. Four representatives of the Cement, Lime, and Gypsum Workers Union came in from Kamloops to man the lines and workers arriving on the project appeared to be honouring the lines totally.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, March 7, 2001

BC Environment and the city are making plans to figure out just how much of an air quality problem wood-burning stoves are creating for Revelstoke. Fire Chief Mike Martiniuk said the number of chimney fires for the first two months of 2001 was already greater than all of last year.

Local History

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Inspiring women: Caribou Kids offers child care that gets kids outside more

Just Posted

Drive BC webcams show traffic backed up in the Golden area due to the closure. (Drive BC photo)
Trans-Canada closed due to rockslide near Golden

The highway won’t reopen until this afternoon

Royal Canadian Air Force CH-146 Griffon helicopters, aircrews and support personnel from 430 Tactical Helicopter Squadron will conduct Exercise FAUCON ALPIN in the Okanagan Valley from March 11 to 30, 2021. (Royal Canadian Air Force photo)
Tactical helicopter squadron training in Okanagan Valley March 11-30

Royal Canadian Air Force CH-146 Griffon helicopters will be seen overhead as far north as Revelstoke

Rajan Chhinji and Jessica Semenec are happy to start new daycare service. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)
Inspiring women: Caribou Kids offers child care that gets kids outside more

This article is from our series on inspiring women in Revelstoke that… Continue reading

Interior Health residents trying to book COVID-19 vaccines were met with busy lines on day one of bookings. (Dan Ferguson - Black Press Media)
Interior Health apologizes for people getting a busy signal on first day of vaccine appointments

People report being left on hold for hours or being cut off after being on hold

This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)
Interior Health notes 80 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

108 people in the region have died from the virus

Five Kelowna writers are featured in an anthology that launched in time for International Women's Day. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
International Women’s Day: Book exploring fears features Kelowna writers

The book has launched in time for International Women’s Day

Troy Brown winner of Lotto Max. BCLC.
Kelowna man $500,000 richer after grocery store stop

Troy Brown won on the Feb. 9, Lotto Max

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix takes questions in the legislature by video link from his office, March 4, 2021. (Hansard TV)
B.C. minister blasts Telus performance on 90-plus vaccine appointments

Ministry staff being added as fast as possible, Adrian Dix says

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports new high of 144 variant cases of COVID-19 over weekend

87 of the variant-linked infections are currently active – a large increase from 12 reported Friday

Peachland residents can still participate in the in-person march at noon on March 19. (Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance)
Peachland marching against clearcut logging in watershed

The march is scheduled for Friday, March 19

Raisin, the terrier pictured in this photo posted on Twitter, was reportedly attacked by a coyote in Stanley Park Saturday, March 9. (Twitter/Alan Tudyk)
Hollywood actor’s dog nabbed in Vancouver by wily coyote at Stanley Park

Resident Evil star Alan Tudyk is the latest to warn the public about unprovoked attacks occurring

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Two research facilities are being constructed in Princeton’s industrial park. (Optimi Health photo)
Princeton set to grow ‘magic’ mushrooms

Research and development will take place at B.C. Green Pharmaceuticals

The former BC ferry MV Tanaka will be leaving Port Alberni’s harbour at the end of March after someone in Alaska bought it from Lady Rose Marine Services. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Lady Rose sells old B.C. ferry, ends hopes of West Coast of Vancouver Island run

Port Alberni business had hopes of servicing car ferry to west coast before COVID-19 hit

Most Read