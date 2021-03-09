Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for March 4

F.B. Wells, third from left, ran a Post Office out of his Men’s Clothing Store on Front Street. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 3929)

Elizabeth Haupt

Collections Manager Intern

130 years ago: The Kootenay Star, March 7, 1891

Postmaster Wells is determined to maintain the dignity of Revelstoke in the matter of post office accommodation and has just put in a very handsome cabinet of call and lock boxes. The boxes number 136 in all and surround a general delivery wicket of the most modern pattern. The appointments of the office are ahead of anything in the province outside the cities. The post office was in Well’s Men’s Wear building on Front Street. In August of 1901, a second post office was opened in Bourne Bros. store near the CPR station.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, March 3, 1901

The total assessed value of property in Revelstoke was $602,697, slightly up from the previous year. The population of the city was about 2,700 people.

110 years ago: Mail Herald, March 8, 1911

Quite a large number of spurious lead quarters are still in circulation throughout the city and it would be well for those who happen to notice them passing over their counters, to notify the police in order that the culprit may be tracked down.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 3, 1921

The X-Ray fund was up to over $2,100. A fundraising dance was planned at Glacier and the Great War Veterans Association was planning a concert.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 6, 1931

The pageant, “Famous Women of History,” was enjoyed by a fair attendance in Mackenzie Ave. Hall, Wednesday night. The various roles were taken by ladies of the United Church. The pageant was given for the first time last December, and Wednesday’s presentation was a repeat performance.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 6, 1941

The Sunday Magazine of the Vancouver Sun last week-end contained a warm tribute to the proverbial hospitality of the city of Revelstoke. Revelstoke is referred to as the friendliest town in B.B. and the writer expresses the fervent wish that the opportunity will again take him to Revelstoke so that he may once again enjoy local hospitality and entertainment.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 1, 1951

Constable Howe, of the R.C.M.P. has requested that all Revelstoke car owners leave their cars at home, if possible, over the week-end. It is expected that many out-of-town drivers will visit Revelstoke over the week-end for the Revelstoke Diamond Jubilee Ski Meet and with parking space limited, the problem will be lessened if local cars are left at home until all the ski events are over and visitors have returned to their respective homes.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 2, 1961

A curling team of Rotarians; Gaby Cava, Wally Johnston, Mel Abbott and Jim English came back from West Summerland with the Rotary Curling trophy. They defeated the Nick Marsh rink of Kamloops in the final round.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 7, 1971

The great hypnotist Sinclair was coming to Revelstoke on March 19 and 20. He had many enthusiastic supporters across the country including Canadian long-distance walker, Elzear Duquette, age 59 who said he felt ‘rested and good’ after 48 hours of sleep by hypnosis. He is a great booster for Master Sinclair.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 4, 1981

Pickets appeared Tuesday morning at the two entrances to the BC Hydro project in Revelstoke. Four representatives of the Cement, Lime, and Gypsum Workers Union came in from Kamloops to man the lines and workers arriving on the project appeared to be honouring the lines totally.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, March 7, 2001

BC Environment and the city are making plans to figure out just how much of an air quality problem wood-burning stoves are creating for Revelstoke. Fire Chief Mike Martiniuk said the number of chimney fires for the first two months of 2001 was already greater than all of last year.

Local History