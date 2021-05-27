Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for May 27

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, May 30, 1891

The 72nd birthday of Queen Victoria was celebrated on Monday, May 25 with a picnic by the Illecillewaet River, sponsored by the Independent Order of Good Templars, a temperance organization. Several horse-drawn carts were available to take people to the picnic spot. Swings were set up in the trees, and ladies and men’s races were held. A tug of war between the women and the men ended when the women all let go of the rope at the same time, dropping the men onto the ground.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, May 25, 1901

Seven students at Revelstoke Public School took their high school entrance examinations, and every one of them passed. The average proportion of failures throughout the province was 50%, so the Revelstoke students showed outstanding results. One of the students, Bessie Lawson, was just 11 years old, making her the youngest student in the province to pass the exam. Revelstoke didn’t have a high school until 1904, so students had to leave town to complete high school, although the principal was hoping to provide some high school work for the students.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 26, 1921

C.B. Hume and Co. were opening a groceteria in the basement of their general store at Mackenzie and First. This would be the first “Help Yourself” grocery in Revelstoke. Prior to that, clerks filled all grocery orders from the customers’ lists.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 29, 1931

The Interior Golf Tournament was held in Revelstoke, with visiting golfers from Kamloops, Kelowna, Vernon, Oyama, Merritt, Princeton, Field, Salmon Arm, and Penticton. The new interior champion was Fred Irwin of Kamloops. The Ladies Auxiliary of the Golf Club served refreshments in the clubhouse. More than 65 people attended the tournament banquet in the King Edward Hotel.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 29, 1941

Francis Llewelyn Lloyd Jones of Revelstoke died on May 24th, 1941 when the battle cruiser H.M.S. Hood was hit by German shells and sank in the Denmark Straits between Greenland and Iceland. There were 1,418 men aboard and only three survived. Midshipman Jones grew up in Revelstoke, and graduated from Royal Military College and Dartmouth Naval College. He was the son of Dr. and Mrs. A.L. Jones. Dr. Jones had a distinguished career in both World War I and World War II.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 23, 1951

A Vancouver Sun article was met with derision locally when the writer claimed that converting railway locomotives to diesel would eliminate Revelstoke as a divisional point. The headline read “Revelstoke Trembles at Diesel’s Approach – Whining Locos Threaten Existence of Pleasant, Beer-Drinking Centre.” The local division was not expecting any major changes with the coming of the diesel engines.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 25, 1961

May Day events were held in Revelstoke, with Judy Aho crowned as May Queen. Mrs. Charles Kolofsky, president of the Parks Commission, was in charge of the annual event. The queen from the previous year, Sherry Hollingsworth, crowned the new queen. As well as the maypole dance, there were songs by the school choirs and dances by the Highland Dancers and the Big Eddy Junior Square Dancers.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 27, 1971

BC Hydro and the City of Revelstoke reached an agreement on the purchase of the city electrical facilities, including the dam on Coursier Lake. The purchase price was $3,250,000. The agreement was to go before voters before it was approved.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 27, 1981

CP Rail workers who were members of the U.T.U. and B.L.E. in Revelstoke staged a work stoppage that the company referred to illegal. As a result of the stoppage, there were 60 trains held up east and west of town, and another 1500 grain cars backed up in Alberta. CP refused the offer of M.P. Sid Parker to mediate, stating that the strike was illegal and was not a matter for negotiation or mediation.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, May 29, 1991

The 13th annual Heritage Society of B.C. conference was held in Revelstoke. Ruby Nobbs, Heritage Society Board Member, and chairperson of Revelstoke’s Heritage Advisory Committee was the lead local organizer of the event, which saw more than 100 delegates from throughout the province. Presentations on the Downtown Revitalization Program, Mount Mackenzie Ski Hill, and the Illecillewaet Greenbelt Society were features of the conference.

