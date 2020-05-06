Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for May 7

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, May 8, 1900

There were no legal railway crossings to get to the Big Bend region, Columbia Park, or the cemetery. The road from Front Street leading down under the railway bridge ran across private property and was recently closed by the owner.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, May 7, 1910

A great deal of this issue was taken up with the death of King Edward VII, who died on May 6 at the age of 69. At Revelstoke the flags on the City Hall, Drill Hall, and all government buildings were placed at half-mast, and the bells of St. Peter’s Anglican Church tolled the sad event.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 6, 1920

Professor Cuddeford and Miss Ruth Johnston of Los Angeles were running a dance school in Revelstoke for six weeks. Cuddeford claimed, “If you can walk you can dance.” He guaranteed in eight one-half-hour lessons to make you a polished and graceful dancer.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 7, 1930

The Revelstoke Rotary Club, which was formed in the fall of 1929, chose Williamson’s Lake as their community project, and had already made considerable improvements at the local swimming area. They built two piers, one with a platform and spring diving board. They had improved the beach with fine sand. About 20 members of the club were out the previous week cutting brush and improving the landscape.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 9, 1940

The Big Bend Highway received an expert “going over” last week when provincial and federal engineers made a trip over the highway, along with A. Dixon, Deputy Minister of Public Works, Victoria. The highway was scheduled to open at the end of June.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 4, 1950

It was announced at Victoria that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police would take over the policing of the province, with the B.C. Provincial Police Force being disbanded. The changeover took place in the fall of that year.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 5, 1960

The former Club Café building was being completely renovated inside and out by the new owner, John Kwong, who also owned Manning’s Restaurant. The new restaurant was later renamed the Chalet. This is the current site of WK Garden Restaurant.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 7, 1980

A photography flight north of Revelstoke ended in tragedy on May 4, 1980 when a Surrey man was killed and three Revelstoke men were injured. The four men were in a single engine Piper Cherokee which crashed in the Granite Creek area about seven miles from Downie Creek.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 9, 1990

The tail race excavation at the Revelstoke Dam finished last week, about a month ahead of schedule. About 900,000 tons of material was taken out of the river bed this year and the tailrace was lowered by at least two and a half feet. The work was done by Speers Construction.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, May 10, 2000

The Missing Children Society of Canada was hoping to offer a reward of $20,000 for any information leading to the whereabouts of Brianne Wolgram, who went missing on the Labour Day weekend in 1998. The Revelstoke chapter of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority was planning to have an “Angel of Hope” created as a reminder of Brianne’s disappearance. In 2020, this remains an open RCMP investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call them.

