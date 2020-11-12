Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Nov. 12

A look at Revelstoke’s history as recorded in the community newspaper for over 100 years

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, Nov. 15, 1890

Gerard Nagle and Tom Horne made a boat trip from Beavermouth to Revelstoke to size up the area in relation to its timber and mineral resources. They built a boat at Beavermouth, and headed out on the trip, which took them two weeks. They had to line the boat through some of the rapids, and portage at others. Tom Horne later drowned in the Revelstoke Canyon just north of the city in 1902.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Nov. 13, 1900

Siding was being put on the new skating rink. The floor was saturated and allowed to freeze hard in order to make it hold water. It was expected to make a magnificent sheet of ice. The whole centre, 150 feet long by 70 feet wide was to be available to skaters, without any obstruction. At the west end, the entrance doors and dressing rooms were to be erected.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, Nov. 12, 1910

The City Council decided to buy a team of horses for city work. They would be used for snow service as well as for the fire department.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 11, 1920

A huge fire broke out around four o’clock in the morning at a house on Second Street East which was owned by John Empey. The house was unoccupied, and its furniture removed. It also caught fire on Halloween from boys sticking fireworks through the door, and it was suspected this was the cause this time as well.

The fire went unnoticed until it was a mass of flames and the fire brigade quickly rushed to the scene and got it under control.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 13, 1930

A.E. Farthing attended the annual meeting of the B.C. Hockey Association held at Vancouver, and was again elected as a director. Revelstoke intermediate and junior teams are now entered in their respective series and appear to have good teams.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 14, 1940

B.A. McKelvie, a well-known Vancouver newspaperman recounted the early mining days in the Big Bend district in this week’s issue of the Vancouver province. In light of the new Big Bend Highway development he predicted a resurgence in mining work in the area due to better transportation.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 9, 1950

Thirty-one water colour paintings by Sophie Atkinson were being exhibited in the library at Deep River, Ontario. Nearly all of the paintings were of Revelstoke and surrounding areas. Ms. Atkinson has made Revelstoke her home for the past few years. The exhibition is sponsored by Dr. W.B. Lewis, director of atomic research at the library, as well as his wife Mrs. Lewis.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 11, 1960

Revelstoke reported a significant increase in American tourists this season although spending was down compared to last season. The decrease in spending was attributed in part to the growing popularity of camping holidays.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 12, 1970

The United Church held a friendship night for Families who were members of the church. It was a successful affair. Rev. Percy Mallet opened the evening with a prayer in the church hall. The Church choir sung two pieces and snacks and refreshments were served.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 12, 1980

Fight Night, a fighting event planned to be held at the Community Centre was canceled. The organizers of the event met with City Council and were told the city does not have a by-law to protect them in case injuries occur at such an event.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times, Nov. 14, 1990

Two employees of the mining company Equinox Resources Ltd. returned home safe after being lost on Frisby Ridge for two nights. The men were dropped 15 miles north of Revelstoke to cut survey lines by helicopter and were to be picked up at a designated location. Due to foul weather conditions they missed their pick up point and became lost. They were later found along a logging road after walking overnight.

