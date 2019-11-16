Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Nov. 14

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Nov. 11, 1899

The Knights of Pythias held a dance in the opera house. It was an enjoyable event and well decorated. Sixty couples attended and dancing went on late into the night making a successful event.

110 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Nov. 13, 1909

The Revelstoke Drama club bid farewell to Mrs. F.C Elliot, one of their members who is leaving to Victoria. They held a small party and everyone said their goodbyes. There were refreshments and a few speeches were given and they ended the night with the singing of “Auld Lang Syne”.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 13, 1919

Work on the south road to Arrowhead is continuing and should be finished by next week. With the road completed, the Soldiers Settlement Plan would clear acreages and put a considerable number of returned men on the land. The soil is first class for agricultural purposes.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 14 1929

Revelstoke paid homage to its ninety war dead in a simple but effective ceremony on Monday morning. The attendance was the largest in the history of the event and the weather was ideal. Veterans assembled at the Legion and paraded to the cenotaph. More than 60 veterans were a part of the parade. The service commenced with a two minute silence, heralded by church bells around the city. Rev. W.S. Beames offered a short prayer, after which Dr. A.L. Jones, head of the local branch of the Canadian Legion spoke briefly.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 17, 1939

Tons of rock came tumbling down off a huge rock wall as improvement plan proceeded along Three Valley Lake. This was part of the highway improvement plan along the Trans-Canada. Also interesting was the work of clearing the rock with a bulldozer and new motorized shovel driven by George McGiven.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 10, 1949

The Board of Trade planned to ask the Provincial Public Works Department to keep the Big Bend Highway open to 17 Mile this winter to facilitate operations at the mine there. The highway usually remained closed over the winter.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 13, 1969

A fall art exhibition was brought to Revelstoke from the Vancouver Art Gallery. It was visited by a large number of people and also attended by nearly 800 Revelstoke students. The pieces featured were very contemporary and a huge success in bringing art featured in bigger cities to small towns.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 15, 1979

As a result of the School Board’s recent cut in funding, there was an increase in the number of split classes in Revelstoke schools. The year before there were 7 split classes and this increased to 15. The opening of the new Arrow Heights school also had an effect on the entire district and had responsibility in the increase of split classes.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times, Nov. 15, 1989

A mudslide came down at Victor Lake, closing the Trans-Canada Highway west of Revelstoke for several hours. The slide blocked the highway for 60 feet with mud up to a depth of four feet plus a mixture of snow and slush covering another 200 feet of highway.

