Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Nov. 19

Jack Snoddy

Archives Assistant

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, Nov. 22, 1890

John Johnston, from Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, a railroad and mining operations contractor arrived here today. He arrived here by way of San Francisco to Victoria to obtain knowledge of the mines and mining opportunities of the West Kootenay district.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Nov. 20, 1900

Work is continuing on the wagon road out of town despite the storm that’s been raging over Sunday and Saturday. There are 20 men at work currently and it is expected to continue that way over the winter as there is little snow in the Canyon.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, Nov. 23, 1910

The moving pictures shown in the Opera House have been well attended this week. A relatively new attraction, the picture show program tonight includes “Lost and Regained” a thrilling picture showing a fire brigade turnout.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 18, 1920

The annual meeting of the Revelstoke Ski Club was held in the city hall. Mr. Grant Hall was again elected Honorary President, and Mr. B. R. Atkins was elected vice president. It was noted that the club made great strides last year but new members were needed.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 19, 1930

An automobile belonging to Ernie Larson was stolen during the weekend, but was recovered later in Big Eddy, the thieves having been unable to make the hill without chains. It was suspected that the thieves boarded a passing freight train after they abandoned the auto.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 21, 1940

In the face of war, and the fact that many prominent skiers were already drafted, the Western Canada Ski Championships, scheduled to be held in Revelstoke in 1941, were postponed. This was a great disappointment for local skiers as well as the local ski club. After much consideration it was decided that Revelstoke would continue with a local ski tournament of its own initiative. Any western jumpers who wished to attend would be welcomed.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 16, 1950

A PTA meeting was held in the Sidmouth community hall regarding conditions in the Arrowhead elementary school. The main issue was the need for improved lighting in the school, and it was decided serious effort was needed in this area for the wellness of the students.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 17, 1960

Four shooters from British Columbia, one from Revelstoke, have received Silver Expert Shields for firing exceptionally high scores with 22. Cal rifles. A.H. Cassidy of Revelstoke Pistol and Rifle Club won this award.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 19, 1970

An editorial in the Review discussed the issue of the misspelling of Mackenzie Avenue. For years the sign on the Avenue read “McKenzie” but the other day public works employees were seen repainting the sign. It was a disappointment to many that the new sign read “MacKenzie”, which was still incorrect as the K needed to be lower case. The street is named after Mount Mackenzie, which was named after Canada’s second prime minister, Alexander Mackenzie.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 21, 1990

Police are looking for a trophy hunter robber. A resident on First Street reported that someone stole a mounted moose head from the back of his house recently.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Local History