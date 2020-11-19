Arrowhead School in 1957. (Revelstoke Museum & Archives photo 2306)

Arrowhead School in 1957. (Revelstoke Museum & Archives photo 2306)

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Nov. 19

A look back at some local history

Jack Snoddy

Archives Assistant

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, Nov. 22, 1890

John Johnston, from Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, a railroad and mining operations contractor arrived here today. He arrived here by way of San Francisco to Victoria to obtain knowledge of the mines and mining opportunities of the West Kootenay district.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Nov. 20, 1900

Work is continuing on the wagon road out of town despite the storm that’s been raging over Sunday and Saturday. There are 20 men at work currently and it is expected to continue that way over the winter as there is little snow in the Canyon.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, Nov. 23, 1910

The moving pictures shown in the Opera House have been well attended this week. A relatively new attraction, the picture show program tonight includes “Lost and Regained” a thrilling picture showing a fire brigade turnout.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 18, 1920

The annual meeting of the Revelstoke Ski Club was held in the city hall. Mr. Grant Hall was again elected Honorary President, and Mr. B. R. Atkins was elected vice president. It was noted that the club made great strides last year but new members were needed.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 19, 1930

An automobile belonging to Ernie Larson was stolen during the weekend, but was recovered later in Big Eddy, the thieves having been unable to make the hill without chains. It was suspected that the thieves boarded a passing freight train after they abandoned the auto.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 21, 1940

In the face of war, and the fact that many prominent skiers were already drafted, the Western Canada Ski Championships, scheduled to be held in Revelstoke in 1941, were postponed. This was a great disappointment for local skiers as well as the local ski club. After much consideration it was decided that Revelstoke would continue with a local ski tournament of its own initiative. Any western jumpers who wished to attend would be welcomed.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 16, 1950

A PTA meeting was held in the Sidmouth community hall regarding conditions in the Arrowhead elementary school. The main issue was the need for improved lighting in the school, and it was decided serious effort was needed in this area for the wellness of the students.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 17, 1960

Four shooters from British Columbia, one from Revelstoke, have received Silver Expert Shields for firing exceptionally high scores with 22. Cal rifles. A.H. Cassidy of Revelstoke Pistol and Rifle Club won this award.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 19, 1970

An editorial in the Review discussed the issue of the misspelling of Mackenzie Avenue. For years the sign on the Avenue read “McKenzie” but the other day public works employees were seen repainting the sign. It was a disappointment to many that the new sign read “MacKenzie”, which was still incorrect as the K needed to be lower case. The street is named after Mount Mackenzie, which was named after Canada’s second prime minister, Alexander Mackenzie.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 21, 1990

Police are looking for a trophy hunter robber. A resident on First Street reported that someone stole a mounted moose head from the back of his house recently.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Local History

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna mom asking for help locating missing teddy bear
Next story
Former Agassiz DJ turned prospector finds treasure, renewed life in Lillooet

Just Posted

Arrowhead School in 1957. (Revelstoke Museum & Archives photo 2306)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Nov. 19

A look back at some local history

Pile Of Newspapers. (Black Press file photo)
Review misreports on city byelection dates

Updates will be reported when they are available

Red Rain.
Morning Start: Red rain once fell in India

Your morning start for Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 38 additional cases of COVID-19

The number of cases is now at 1,144 with three deaths

A look at Highway 1 near Revelstoke at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 18. (DriveBC)
UPDATE: Avalanche control cancelled east of Revelstoke

Avalanche control work is being done in Rogers Pass

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 762 more Wednesday

10 more deaths, three more senior home outbreaks

(Courtesy of Hechangedit)
‘Emotions are gender-less’: Kelowna groups launch support app for men

Barriers preventing men from opening up led to creation of a safe, anonymous online support group

Renegade Prospectors co-founders Rick Curiston and Tina Francis pose near Cayoosh Creek. Former Agassiz resident Curiston recently celebrated one year sober from alcohol and eight years drug-free, loving his new lease on life, family and their love for treasure hunting. (Contributed Photo/Tina Francis)
Former Agassiz DJ turned prospector finds treasure, renewed life in Lillooet

Eight years drug-free, Rick Curiston reflects on his passion for agate, gold hunting

Medical radiation technologist Robert Hurford directs Elise Verge in a preview of a CT exam at Penticton Regional Hospital. The South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation’s Tree of Dreams campaign looks to raise the final $500,000 needed for a second CT at the hospital. (Contributed)
Tree of Dreams campaign raises money for new CT at Penticton Regional Hospital

Less than $500,000 left in $3 million South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation’s initiative

A Cherryville family lost their home to a fire Wednesday, Nov. 18. (Contributed)
Fire claims Cherryville family’s home

No one, including pets, was harmed, but community is banding together to help

Members of Chilliwack FC’s premier women’s team put this patch on their jersey to recognize the LGBTQI2S+ and BIPOC communities. (Submitted photo)
B.C. womens soccer teams penalized by club for putting LGBTQI2S+ patch on jerseys

The soccer association’s board didn’t approve patches recognizing the LGBTQI2S+ and BIPOC communities

A sign informing guests of guidelines due to COVID-19 is seen at Playland amusement park at the Pacific National Exhibition, in Vancouver, on Friday, July 10, 2020. The park is now open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays with a limited number of rides operating under reduced capacity due to COVID-19. Guests must purchase admission ahead of time online for one of two daily time slots and are also required to wear face masks while waiting in lines and while on rides. The park is closed for an hour each afternoon for sanitization. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Retail Council of Canada asks B.C. to mandate masks to help with aggressive customers

Multiple other provinces have required masks to be worn indoors

A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver, Wednesday, September 2, 2020. British Columbia’s education minister hopes the government will be able to entirely avoid school closures under any scenario but it would defer to advice from public health officials should COVID-19 cases worsen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. education minister wants to avoid school closures completely

Four out of 643 schools in the Fraser Health district have been closed

(File photo)
Hudson’s Bay sues Penticton mall over alleged lack of action amid pandemic

The Bay claims Cherry Lane Mall is to blame for lost revenue, making them unable to pay rent

Most Read