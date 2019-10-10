Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Oct. 10

The fire lookout tower at the summit of Mount Revelstoke was built in 1927. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives Photo 1702)

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, Oct. 11, 1899

A new school was opened to accommodate the growing school population. The new two-room building was located on the same block as the main school building, between Second and Third Street near Pearson Avenue. With the removal of most of the CPR employees from Donald, B.C., the main school building, constructed in 1891, could not accommodate all of the students.

110 Years Ago: Mail-Herald, Oct. 9, 1909

A public meeting was held in the Opera House to discuss an upcoming Power Bylaw to authorize the borrowing of $80,000 to upgrade the Illecillewaet Dam, which was built in 1898. The timbers were rotting and the flumes needed replacing. About 80 people attended the meeting. The bylaw passed by a considerable margin.

100 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 9, 1919

A meeting was held to discuss the toboggan slide on CPR hill. The committee was hoping to raise $80 to rebuild the slide with planks, and without a curve, eliminating all danger to tobogganists, and breakage to toboggans. The Public Works Committee of the city was allowing them to use lumber from the jail.

90 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 9, 1929

The fire look-out at the summit of Mount Revelstoke was a popular spot for tourists during the past summer, with 1,411 people signing the guest book. Visitors came from throughout Canada and the US, with a handful of visitors from Germany, Chile, New Zealand, England, and Scotland.

80 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 13, 1939

With 14 inches of snow covering the terrain on the 6,700-foot summit of Mount Revelstoke, a group of 12 local skiers decided Monday was an appropriate occasion to launch the season’s skiing activities. Ascending the mountain road by means of two automobiles and a truck, the party spent an enjoyable outing, which was accentuated by the shelter provided by Heather Lodge chalet, now practically finished, on the summit. Snow conditions nearing the summit necessitated the use of chains from the 12-mile point to the summit.

70 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 13, 1949

At the recent city council meeting, approval was given a by-law covering an agreement for provincial government cooperation in connection with highway routes through the city. The route of Wilson Street from the Columbia River (Big Eddy) bridge, Douglas Street, Charles Street to First Street West; First Street West to Wales Street, and Wales Street to the Canadian Pacific Railway – Big Bend Highway Crossing was to became an arterial highway, and as such, reconstruction and maintenance will be the responsibility of the provincial department of public works.

60 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 8, 1959

Revelstoke Civil Defence Officer A. Abrahamson attended a Civil Defence demonstration in Vernon along with Alderman Martin Upper and Mrs. George Weeks. Revelstoke was part of the Okanagan Valley Supply and Reception area and in the event of a civil emergency (such as a nuclear war) Revelstoke would be expected to house, feed, and look after up to 20,000 evacuees until personnel could re-enter target areas, or the evacuees could be dispersed to other areas.

40 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 11, 1979

The new Jacobson Ford-Mercury sales and service building at 521 First Street West was planning their grand opening on October 12 and 13.

30 Years Ago: Revelstoke Times, Oct. 11, 1989

The HUB Centre on Nichol Road, which served as a centre for the Revelstoke Association for Handicapped Citizens, was to be sold so that the association could find more a more central location downtown. The log house and property was valued at $160,000.

20 Years Ago: Revelstoke Times Review, Oct. 13, 1999

The city’s water treatment plant at Greely was under construction, and the membrane filtration system had just been purchased at a cost of $2.6 million, about one third of the total cost for the project.

