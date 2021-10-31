Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Oct. 28

Crowds await the arrival of the Royal train during a snowstorm in 1951. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 4192)

Collections Manager Intern, Revelstoke Museum and Archives

130 years ago: The Kootenay Star, Oct. 31, 1891

The Columbia River rose several feet after a week of heavy rainfall. Large fish could be spotted jumping just below the bridge.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Oct. 26, 1901

A city council meeting was held to discuss fire protection. Chief Bain was concerned about the condition of the fire alarm and the fire hall. The council decided to ask those responsible for fire safety in Kamloops for assistance in checking Revelstoke’s system.

110 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Oct. 28, 1911

The Cricket Club’s last match of the season was planned for Thanksgiving Day.

100 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, Oct. 27, 1921

A Grand Hallowe’en party was hosted by the Naomi Rebekah Lodge in the Oddfellows’ Hall on the 31st. The party involved a dance, cards, music and dinner.

90 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, Oct. 30, 1931

The Nestle Milk Company cow was placed in the L.C. Masson’s window for several days. There was a contest to name the cow and the winning name was “Nestella”.

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, Oct. 30, 1941

City council announced a curfew for people younger than 16. The curfew was implemented due to a series of pranks and acts of vandalism. This included a stolen stop sign being placed to fall at someone’s front door, cars being pushed onto the boulevard, people ringing doorbells and running away and a fire. The city warned against any Hallowe’en pranks.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 25, 1951

Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh were welcomed to Revelstoke with a snow storm. It was only the second time in 50 years that the snow covered the ground before Oct. 25. At the start of the visit Revelstoke already had four inches of snow. Regardless of the storm, a big crowd of people still attended and everything went according to plan. The Royal Highnesses stepped out from the rear platform of the train, there were four minutes of presentations, the royals greeted people in the crowd, and the Kelowna Band played the national anthem.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 26, 1961

Lights were installed on the east slope of the Pomalift to allow for night skiing in town. The lift was just installed the previous season, and 1961 would be the first full season of its use.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 28, 1971

McGregor’s Motor Inn hosted a banquet for the newly formed Connaught Lodge No. 525. The banquet was held to present a charter to the lodge and to install the officers of the lodge. The lodge’s members resided in Revelstoke, Field, Golden, Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 28, 1981

Canada Post announced their plan to implement a priority post system in Revelstoke. The introduction of the service would allow senders a regular business mail service throughout Canada on a scheduled basis. The branch manager of Loomis Security Express in Kamloops did not expect the change to hurt their business in Revelstoke.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times, Oct. 30, 1991

The Revelstoke resort project made some progress. Revelstoke Resorts Ltd. was in charge of the deals taking place for private land beside the ski hill, and they hoped the deals would be complete in a couple of weeks. This land would form part of the resort base. The resort planning and construction would be a long-term project.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, Oct. 31, 2001

The Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society received $2,000 of funding from The Columbia Basin Trust. The society had an increase in demand, and was thankful for the aid during financially difficult times. The funding was used for the maintenance of the Forsythe House.

