Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Oct. 8

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, Oct. 11, 1890

William Pearce, Superintendent of Mines, with headquarters at Calgary, was commissioned by the Minister of the Interior to investigate the question of a water supply for Revelstoke. He recommended that a reservoir be built, which would supply sufficient water for fire protection and household use. Revelstoke did not have a water system in place until 1896, when the Revelstoke, Water, Power, and Light Company was formed.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Oct.9, 1900

The Ladies’ Emporium Parlors on Mackenzie Avenue (currently the Modern Bakeshop location) were crowded with women the previous week, all anxious to inspect the new fall millinery. One of the new hats featured was the Parisian Toque, an artistic creation of grey taffeta silk and velvet with a handsome breast at the left side, finished with white satin and ornament. The collection was presented by Miss Shepard and Miss Bell of Toronto.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, Oct. 8, 1910

A special presentation was planned for this evening at the Edison Theatre, where two boys, Calder and Hedstrom, were to receive bronze medals from the British Royal Humane Society. Last winter, the two boys rescued a friend who had fallen through the ice while skating on the Columbia River.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 7, 1920

With the completion of the trestle bridge at Seven-Mile, the Big Bend road was reopened for traffic up to the Silver Tip Falls. Owing to a washout in the spring, this road had been closed for auto traffic throughout the summer.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 2, 1930

The CPR steamer SS Bonnington has been tied up for the winter. The SS Minto, upon which considerable repairs have been made, is back in the service during the winter months.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 10, 1940

The CPR Station was crowded on early Saturday morning as the 16th Canadian Scottish Battalion passed through en route to the Canadian seaboard. Close to two dozen Revelstoke men were in the battalion. The Rotary Club and the Women’s Emergency Corps passed out cigarettes and chocolate bars for the local boys.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 5, 1950

Pacific Asbestos Corporation Ltd. of Vancouver, a newly formed company, acquired a claim at Sproat Mountain, 20 miles southeast of Revelstoke. The claim included a significant asbestos deposit. Open cuts dug at the site in 1949 showed the presence of asbestos, including both slip fibre and cross fibre. It was cited as a potentially large and high-quality grade deposit.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 8, 1970

The Mount Revelstoke summit road was to be open to snowmobilers up to Mile 16. A log cabin at Mile 12 was to be available for their use. Snowmobile operators required a park permit. Park superintendent Lunney commented that although many national parks had been forced to restrict snowmobile use, the cooperation between Mount Revelstoke National Park and the Revelstoke Snowmobile Club allowed for access to continue.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 8, 1980

Downie Street Sawmills, under the ownership of Federated Co-op opened a new utilization mill on October 9. The mill was designed to enable greater utilization of timber resources, from the raw material in the bush to the end product from the manufacturing process.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times, Oct. 11, 1990

Revelstoke’s Save The Bears Committee attracted national attention, with the wildlife magazine, Nature Canada planning to do a feature article on local efforts to reduce the number of bears killed within city boundaries. Nature Canada writer Steve McNaull contacted Save The Bears committee chairperson Anita Coueffin to learn more about the group.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

history