Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Sept. 17

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, Sept. 20, 1890

The steamer Lytton lost one day this week owing to fogs and low water, and may not go beyond Sproat this trip (near present-day Castlegar.) She carried a large lot of bridge material for the Slocan and Kootenay railway bridges. The Lytton carried 101 passengers on her last two trips – 53 down and 48 up. Of these, 72 came to and went from Revelstoke.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Sept. 14, 1900

K.D. Johnson, secretary of the Revelstoke Football Club (soccer) has received an invitation from the Kamloops club, inviting the Revelstoke club to play a friendly game at Kamloops on Sept. 28, during exhibition week. The Kamloops club offered to pay the railway expenses of the visiting team.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, Sept.14, 1910

The Mountaineering Club has worked to make Mount Revelstoke more accessible and enjoyable to travel. They continued the trail five miles from the chalet at Balsam Lake to Miller Lake. The trail can accommodate horse travel.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Sept. 16, 1920

The School Board consolidated the running of Central and Selkirk Schools under one principal, Ivor Bassett. It was also decided that those students who had to bring lunch to school would no longer have to eat their lunches in the basement, but would be provided with tables and benches in the main hall in Selkirk, and in a vacant classroom in Central. Mr. Bassett was hoping to arrange for hot soup or cocoa for the children in the cold weather.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Sept. 17, 1930

A.M. Grimmett of Revelstoke, found an arrow with a stone tip at an elevation of between seven and eight thousand feet on the summit of Mount Revelstoke National Park. The location had been previously covered by ice. Mr. Grimmett sent the arrow to the Royal Ontario Museum. T.F. McIlwraith, Keeper of Ethnological Collections, wrote to Mr. Grimmett and noted that the stone point and sinew lashing would appear to date the arrow prior to European contact, but he could not suggest a more reliable date. He noted the fine workmanship of the arrow.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Sept. 19, 1940

The Union of B.C. Municipalities convention was held in Revelstoke for the first time since 1912, with 139 delegates attending from 34 communities. More than 60 resolutions were passed. Many of the delegates made the trip to the summit of Mount Revelstoke, where they enjoyed tea at Heather Lodge.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Sept. 14, 1950

Senator Magnuson of Washington state wanted President Truman to ask Canada for permission to build an earth dam on the upper Columbia River in B.C. to increase power output at Grand Coulee and Bonneville dams. The suggested location was in the mountain canyons north of Revelstoke.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Sept. 15, 1960

Revelstoke Builders Supply Ltd., and Jim Burn, both of Revelstoke were awarded the contract for the construction of a superintendent’s residence and three staff residences at the housing area at the base of Mount Revelstoke National Park. The cost for the four buildings was $88,660.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Sept. 17, 1970

A curling trophy in the form of a silver ice pitcher was donated to Revelstoke Museum by Beth Tapping Melsom, formerly of Revelstoke. The trophy was first donated to the Revelstoke Curling Club in 1902 by meat merchant Pat Burns, who had a branch store in town. The trophy was in use until 1911.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Sept. 17, 1980

Former fire chief Sam Needham was made a Freeman of the City of Revelstoke at a banquet at the Community Centre. Needham was born in Revelstoke to a pioneer family, and served 47 years as a volunteer fireman, taking over the role of chief from his father, Sam Needham Sr, in 1951. He was presented with a gold fireman’s helmet by fire chief Mike Martiniuk. Needham also served as an alderman for several terms.

