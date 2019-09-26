Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Sept. 26

HRH Edward, Prince of Wales at Revelstoke Court House, September 20, 1919. Mayor Hector McKinnon is at the right of the photo. (Revelstoke Museum & Archives photo 3231)

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, September 23, 1899

The Farwell townsite dispute, although settled in the courts, was still causing difficulties, as the authorities worked to determine what lands Farwell was entitled to in the settlement. Farwell was to have received a Dominion patent for the lands agreed to by the government, but that had not happened, with the result that the city would lose out on about $2,000 in taxes on land that still could not be legally sold.

110 Years Ago: Mail-Herald, September 25, 1909

A party of local people, accompanied by Mayor Lindmark, travelled about a mile and a half south of the city, to the 80 acre ranch of Arthur Johnson, where they saw a new steam logging plant that Lindmark had purchased to remove stumps from cleared land. The machine was capable of clearing up to an acre of land a day. It took five men to operate the engine and stumping plant and another five to clear up the pulled stumps.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, September 29, 1919

His Royal Highness, Edward, The Prince of Wales visited Revelstoke on his way to the west coast. He was greeted by a large gathering of excited townspeople . In the morning, he was at a ceremony at the Court House, where he unveiled a plaque to the memory of the 100 men from Revelstoke who died in World War I. In the afternoon, he travelled up Mount Revelstoke to unveil a plaque dedicating the National Park to the people of Canada. After that ceremony, he walked down the Lindmark Trail to town, where he saw a movie at the Rex Theatre.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, September 25, 1929

Death was narrowly averted in an automobile crash when Robert Shaw of Revelstoke and Donald Austin of Armstrong crashed into an electric light pole on approaching West Revelstoke from the Columbia River traffic bridge. The impact snapped the light pole in two, and the car was a total wreck. Shaw and Austin were badly injured and were being treated in Queen Victoria Hospital.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, September 29, 1939

A transient was found breaking into a boxcar and stealing clothes and food. He was apprehended by CPR police and sentenced to two months in jail.

70 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, September 29, 1949

Clyde Stricker, of Spokane, Washington showed films of his Columbia River trips to the Rotary Club. Stricker had made five trips to Revelstoke from Lake Washington, up the Arrow Lakes and Columbia River, and had run Death Rapids in both a rubber raft and a power boat.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, September 24, 1959

The Revelstoke Telephone company moved a construction crew into Arrowhead community to carry out line construction work in preparation for a dial service which the company plans to establish in Arrowhead. The exchange building was moved from a community outside of Penticton by a cutover company into arrowhead.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, September 25, 1969

There was a good turnout at the library on Saturday as Mayor Lundell cut the white ribbon and declared the new library facility open. Peter Lofts, the chief librarian gave a brief speech speaking of the new facilities and commending the staff for their efforts.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, September 26, 1979

Arrow Heights Elementary was opening as a part of the rapidly growing Arrow Heights area in Revelstoke. The area has gone from its only attraction being its access to Williamsons Lake to now having the Queen Victoria Hospital, a drive-in theatre, the airport and Mount Mackenzie ski hill.