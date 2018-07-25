Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past-July 25

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

125 Years Ago: Kootenay Star, July 29, 1893

Revelstoke had a plethora of entertainments in recent weeks. Two circuses came to town in three weeks, and the second one was first class in every respect, and “would have been better patronized had not the previous conglomeration disgusted people with circuses in general.” Three different travelling entertainment companies also performed in town during the week.

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, July 23, 1898

St. Peter’s Anglican Church hosted a picnic at Williamson’s Lake, which was named after the ranch of A.W. Williamson on the shores of the lake.

110 Years Ago: Mail-Herald, July 25, 1908

Charles Kerr was visiting Revelstoke from Connecticut. During construction of the Canadian Pacific Railway, he was in charge of supplies for the work camps between Medicine Hat and Sicamous. After completion of the railway, he opened a general store at the south end of Front Street. Mr. Kerr was delighted with the appearance of Revelstoke and enjoyed a tour of the district where he lived “when it was a wilderness in the full sense of the term.”

100 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, July 25, 1918

The Women’s Canadian Club hosted a garden party at the home of Mrs. Coursier on Front Street to raise funds to fence the maple trees which had been planted at the courthouse the previous year in honour of Revelstoke’s soldiers. Wandering cattle were destroying the trees, making the fences necessary.

90 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, July 25, 1928

Mrs. W. Hackmen of Vernon gave birth to a baby on a westbound train while it was passing through the Connaught Tunnel. The mother and baby were transferred to the Queen Victoria Hospital and were both doing well.

80 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, July 29, 1938

A fire started southeast of Williamson’s Lake late in the evening of July 28, and by the next morning had reached beyond the Camozzi farm, a distance of about two miles. About 50 men were working on the fire.

70 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, July 29, 1948

A fire in MacDonald’s Grocery on Mackenzie Avenue did considerable damage to the interior and stock. The fire started at the rear of the store near the refrigeration equipment, but no definite cause of the fire was established. Repairs were undertaken at once. The building now houses Conversations Restaurant.

60 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, July 24, 1958

The hot, dry weather which has taken a terrific toll in forest fires throughout the province, struck this district when the Theno Sawmill at Arrowhead went up in flames.

50 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, July 25, 1968

A bus carrying 37 young people and four adults from the Whalley Canadian Legion Junior Pipe Band dropped 150 feet down an embankment about nine miles east of Revelstoke when the bus blew a front tire. The band members were returning from a performance at Edmonton Klondike Days. Happily, no one on the bus sustained any serious injuries.

30 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, July 27, 1988

If it weren’t for the television series Baretta, local entrepreneur Dennis Beraducci might not have thought of his new business venture. With a total investment of $200, Denito’s hot dog cart was soon appearing at the ball park on the weekends and at the Grizzly Plaza during the week. He was thankful to the writer of the show for giving him the idea.