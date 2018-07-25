Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past-July 25

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

125 Years Ago: Kootenay Star, July 29, 1893

Revelstoke had a plethora of entertainments in recent weeks. Two circuses came to town in three weeks, and the second one was first class in every respect, and “would have been better patronized had not the previous conglomeration disgusted people with circuses in general.” Three different travelling entertainment companies also performed in town during the week.

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, July 23, 1898

St. Peter’s Anglican Church hosted a picnic at Williamson’s Lake, which was named after the ranch of A.W. Williamson on the shores of the lake.

110 Years Ago: Mail-Herald, July 25, 1908

Charles Kerr was visiting Revelstoke from Connecticut. During construction of the Canadian Pacific Railway, he was in charge of supplies for the work camps between Medicine Hat and Sicamous. After completion of the railway, he opened a general store at the south end of Front Street. Mr. Kerr was delighted with the appearance of Revelstoke and enjoyed a tour of the district where he lived “when it was a wilderness in the full sense of the term.”

100 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, July 25, 1918

The Women’s Canadian Club hosted a garden party at the home of Mrs. Coursier on Front Street to raise funds to fence the maple trees which had been planted at the courthouse the previous year in honour of Revelstoke’s soldiers. Wandering cattle were destroying the trees, making the fences necessary.

90 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, July 25, 1928

Mrs. W. Hackmen of Vernon gave birth to a baby on a westbound train while it was passing through the Connaught Tunnel. The mother and baby were transferred to the Queen Victoria Hospital and were both doing well.

80 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, July 29, 1938

A fire started southeast of Williamson’s Lake late in the evening of July 28, and by the next morning had reached beyond the Camozzi farm, a distance of about two miles. About 50 men were working on the fire.

70 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, July 29, 1948

A fire in MacDonald’s Grocery on Mackenzie Avenue did considerable damage to the interior and stock. The fire started at the rear of the store near the refrigeration equipment, but no definite cause of the fire was established. Repairs were undertaken at once. The building now houses Conversations Restaurant.

60 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, July 24, 1958

The hot, dry weather which has taken a terrific toll in forest fires throughout the province, struck this district when the Theno Sawmill at Arrowhead went up in flames.

50 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, July 25, 1968

A bus carrying 37 young people and four adults from the Whalley Canadian Legion Junior Pipe Band dropped 150 feet down an embankment about nine miles east of Revelstoke when the bus blew a front tire. The band members were returning from a performance at Edmonton Klondike Days. Happily, no one on the bus sustained any serious injuries.

30 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, July 27, 1988

If it weren’t for the television series Baretta, local entrepreneur Dennis Beraducci might not have thought of his new business venture. With a total investment of $200, Denito’s hot dog cart was soon appearing at the ball park on the weekends and at the Grizzly Plaza during the week. He was thankful to the writer of the show for giving him the idea.

Previous story
Community Futures Revelstoke calls on community for new logo contest

Just Posted

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past-July 25

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator… Continue reading

Community Futures Revelstoke calls on community for new logo contest

Calling all local artists — Community Futures Revelstoke is seeking a new… Continue reading

CP Rail manager found guilty in case of train carrying dangerous goods left without hand brakes

The train was left unattended east of Revelstoke in Feb. 2015

Climbers hang upside down at Rumble in the Jungle Bouldering Festival near Revelstoke

Hanging by the tips on their fingers off of a large rock… Continue reading

Campfire ban goes into effect Thursday

Large area in Interior will be under the ban, including the Okanagan and Shuswap regions

VIDEO: Creators of Sick Chick inspired by the energy in Revelstoke

Zuzanna Hovancova and Marie Konecna would never have started Sick Chick if… Continue reading

14 RCMP sniffer dogs forced into early retirement due to cannabis legalization

Traffic and interdiction dogs are trained to detect cannabis, but will soon no longer be used

B.C. golfer sinks two hole-in-ones in the same round

Nanaimo golfer beat millions-to-one odds with two aces during a round in Abbotsford on Friday

No evidence linking ISIL to deadly Toronto shooting, police chief says

Islamic State claimed that one of its ‘soldiers’ carried out the attack

Crews suppressing hot spots in Glenfir wildfire near Naramata

The Glenfir Road wildfire, 10 kilometres northwest of Naramata, is estimated at 32 hectares

Toronto police identify 10-year-old girl killed in mass shooting

Toronto police have identified Julianna Kozis as the 10-year-old girl who was killed in a shooting rampage in the city’s Greektown on Sunday.

Wife of former hostage Joshua Boyle returns to U.S. with children: report

ABC News is reporting that an Ottawa judge gave Caitlan Coleman permission to leave Canada with the three children on Monday.

Rescue crews search for missing in Greek wildfires; 79 dead

There was no official indication as to how many people might be missing, and some took to social media and Greek television stations with appeals for information on their loved ones.

US Consular holds Kamloops appointments

American, dual citizens in region needing services can make appointment

Most Read