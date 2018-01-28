Glimpses of the Past

From US declaring Nels Nelson as their own to the completion of the Trans-Canada Snowmobile Trail

By Cathy English, Revelstoke Museum & Archives

125 Years Ago, Kootenay Star, February 4, 1893

A CPR survey party, under Chief Engineer E.J. Duschenay, was working to find the best site for the new steel railway bridge over the Columbia River at Revelstoke. The river was completely frozen over, and the work of sounding was easily carried out on the ice. The depth to the bed rock at the old bridge was 33 feet, while at the outlet of the big eddy, where the river narrows to 500 or 600 feet, bottom was found at 18 feet. The soundings were not yet completed.

100 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, January 31, 1918

Lou Patrick celebrated 40 years as a locomotive engineer. He was one of the engineers on the first transcontinental train to cross Canada in 1886, and was still an engineer on the transcontinental passenger train between Revelstoke and Field. He was also the first engineer to take a train through the Connaught Tunnel in 1916. PHOTO: P2324

90 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, January 29, 1928

A writer in the Saturday Evening Post, an American publication, claimed that Revelstoke ski jumping champion Nels Nelsen was American. He wrote, “The United States, young in the sport, already holds the world’s championship. In 1925, Nels Nelsen, an American ski jumper leaped on his ski over a distance of 240 feet.” Based on this claim, the editorial writer of the Revelstoke Review jokingly declared that Revelstoke must have been annexed by the United States.

75 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, February 4, 1943

The Mount Cartier Society and the Revelstoke Ukrainian Society together raised close to $400 for the Canadian Aid to Russia fund.

60 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, January 30, 1958

Mannix Limited, of Calgary, Alberta, was awarded a contract in the amount of $485,000 for work on the Trans-Canada highway in Glacier National Park by the federal deparment of Public Works. The work consists of clearing and grubbing approximately 10 miles of the route from the west boundary of Glacier National Park, and for removal of dangerous trees and snags in the general area of the highway route. An additional amount of $114,500 has been awarded to Mannix Limited for similar work to be carried out from the west boundary of Glacier Townsite to the west boundary of Glacier National Park.

30 Years Ago: Front Row Centre, February 3, 1988

Four Revelstoke residents were chosen to carry the flame as the Olympic torch made its way to the Winter Games in Calgary. Jerry Kohlman, Joy Bezanson, Andrea Freer (age 12), and Norman Munroe each carried the flame for one kilometre on Highway 97 South.

20 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, January 28, 1998

Herb Shaede, member of the Revelstoke Snowmobile Club, was participating in Power Streak Rendezvous 98. More than 40 snowmobilers from across Canada spent 45 days travelling the newly-completed 6,200 mile Trans-Canada Snowmobile Trail from Newfoundland to B.C.