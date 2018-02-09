Glimpses of the Past

From a Chinese New Year celebration in 1882 to a Revelstoke curler going to the Brier in 1998

By Cathy English, Revelstoke Museum & Archives

125 Years Ago: Kootenay Star, February 18, 1892

The Chinese community celebrated Chinese New Year with firecrackers, and a dinner to which several local citizens were invited. Many of the Chinese people living on Front Street hired a sleigh to visit those living closer to the CPR station.

110 Years Ago: Mail-Herald, February 15, 1908

Mr. and Mrs. B.A. Lawson held a Valentine Party for about 30 local children on Valentine’s Day at their ranch two and a half miles east of town. Mr. Lawson took the children out on a double-rigged sleigh, and they sang all the way there. They enjoyed a party of music and games and a meal prepared by Mrs. Lawson.

100 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, February 14, 1918

The Fourth Annual Ski Tournament was held on February 12 and 13. Nels Nelsen returned from Vancouver Island, where he was working, to participate in the ski-jumping events. He made a new Canadian record of 147.5 feet, and would have made 161 feet, but he fell on his second jump.

90 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, February 15, 1928

Henrietta Nelsen was crowned as Revelstoke’s second Snow Queen. The title was first awarded in 1927 to Laura Robbins. Henrietta was the sister of ski jumping champion Nels Nelsen. In her speech, she said, “To you, my court and loyal subjects of the Mountain Paradise of the Realm of Snow, over which I have most graciously been granted domain, greetings, and my thanks for the honor you have bestowed.”

75 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, February 18, 1943

Henry Popplewell, secretary of the Farmers’ Institute and chairman of the Agricultural committee of the Board of Trade, said that 77 tons of vegetables had been supplied from farms in this district for the Japanese road camps between Revelstoke and Sicamous. Most of the vegetables had been grown by women and children.

60 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, February 13, 1958

City auditor Mr. Kitto reported at the City Council meeting that the city had over-expended it 1957 budget by $6900 as the result of serious and unexpected hydro plant and water system troubles. Kitto advised that council should not use its reserve to cover such expenditures.

50 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, February 15, 1968

Revelstoke native, Dr. John Sturdy, Director of Laboratories and Pathology at Vancouver General Hospital, encouraged the people of Revelstoke to vote yes in the upcoming hospital referendum, stating that the site in Arrow Heights is the best possible location for a new hospital.

30 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, February 17, 1988

More than 700 fans turned out for a sold-out concert by Canadian musician k.d. lang. Despite being plagued by a cold, lang did not disappoint her fans.

20 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Feburary 18, 1998

Former Revelstoke resident Cary Sakiyama was heading to the Brier curling tournament in Winnipeg in March 1998. Sakiyama qualified as the spare man on the B.C. team skipped by Greg McAuley. Sakiyama began curling at the age of 12 in Revelstoke.