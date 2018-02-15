Glimpses of the Past

From a man getting lost in the woods in 1918 to avalanche concerns along the highway in 1988

By Cathy English, Revelstoke Museum & Archives

125 Years Ago: Kootenay Star, February 25, 1893

On Thursday the snow on the roof of the house lately occupied by Rev. C. Ladner avalanched onto the adjoining house – a Chinese laundry – six or eight feet below, and smashed in the roof for more than half the length of the building. The snow was between three and four feet thick and solid as ice. No one was in the laundry.

100 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, February 21, 1918

Peter Alstrom, aged between 50 and 60 years, was brought to the Revelstoke hospital after being lost in the woods for five days and nights. He was walking from Albert Canyon to go to Woolsey’s mine up Silver Creek, but after not arriving when he was expected, Mr. Woolsey and his son tracked him and found him wandering, completely lost, in a badly frozen condition, and suffering from severe hunger. He was expected to lose both feet due to frostbite.

80 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, February 18, 1938

Two-way radio short wave equipment arrived in Revelstoke and was being installed in the CPR telecommunication office on Mackenzie Avenue (current location of Chubby Funsters.) The equipment will help to overcome tie-up of communications east and west in the event of telegraph lines being taken out by avalanches.

75 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, February 25, 1943

An announcement was made the previous week that interned Japanese Canadians would be asked to go the prairies and Ontario to work on sugar beet farms, and there was concern from the Board of Trade that the Japanese road crew camps operating between Revelstoke and Sicamous would be closed. The camps had been operating since 1942, with camps at Three Valley, Griffin Lake, Yard Creek, and Taft among other places.

60 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, February 20, 1958

Members of the Kinette Club assisted the public health nurse with polio immunizations as 152 Grade 1 and kindergarten children received the vaccine which had been developed by Jonas Salk in 1955. Only two parents refused to have their children immunized.

50 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, February 22, 1968

The former Walters Groceteria, built as the Bourne Brothers general store, in 1912, was purchased by Acklands Limited of Winnipeg and was being remodelled for opening in early March. The company handled industrial and automotive supplies. The building is currently occupied by Style Trend Clothiers.

30 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, February 24, 1988

The Chamber of Commerce was requesting a meeting with the Ministry of Highways following complaints of lengthy road closures west of Revelstoke the previous week. Avalanches in the Three Valley Lake area closed Highway 1 for 27 hours. It was reported that some travellers spent the entire 27 hours waiting in line for the road to open, with conflicting opening times preventing them from giving up their place in the line-up.

20 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, February 25, 1998

Revelstoke groups received funding for eight wildlife projects from Columbia Basin Trust. These included a wolverine habitat study with the Revelstoke Trappers Association, a bear-human conflict public education program with the Friends of Mount Revelstoke and Glacier, a painted turtle crossing assessment with the Friends and the City, and a wetlands rehabilitation survey with the Illecillewaet Greenbelt Society, among others.