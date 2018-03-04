Glimpses of the Past

By Cathy English, Revelstoke Museum & Archives

125 Years Ago: Kootenay Star, March 11, 1893

Owing to the severe weather this winter the wolves have come quite close to the town. A second band saw two of them on the track a short distance west a few days ago, and Mr. Robinson and Mr. David, returning from Hall’s Landing last Friday, were followed a long distance by three or four. This week a very large wolf was shot at Sam Crowle’s ranch, (site of the present airport) and is now being stuffed and mounted for Morgan David by Mr. G. Shiel, taxidermist. The animal is a very fine specimen of the British Columbia mountain wolf and has a magnificent tail. It stands 2 feet 10 inches high and measures 5 feet 11 inches in length. It must have been starving, as its ribs and backbone are almost protruding.

110 Years Ago: Mail-Herald, March 4, 1908

Revelstoke City Police force moved into a new station and jail on Third Street, at Boyle Avenue, the location of the current Post Office and Parks Canada building. The two-storey building contained five jail cells 6 ½ x 5 feet fitted with steel bunks. A small court room and lawyer’s rooms were located on the second floor. The building was moved to Carlson Street in 1971 and is now an apartment building.

100 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, March 7, 1918

Members of the Revelstoke Ski Club had an interesting trip to the top of Mount Revelstoke last Sunday. The trip tested the endurance of everybody but the hard climb was well repaid by the continuous exhilarating slide coming down. The party included Elise, Nan, and Ivind Nelsen, Kathleen, Charles, and Ernie Field, Len Maley, Pat Skene, Charles Holten, Sam Needham, and C.B. Atkins.

90 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, March 7, 1928

Bob Lymburne (also spelled Lynburne), 17 year old ski-jumper set a new world record for juniors with a jump of 165 feet at the recent Revelstoke Winter Sports Carnival, beating the previous record of 145 feet for that class. In 1932, Lymburne set a world record in the adult division with a jump of 269 feet, beating Nels Nelsen’s record jump of 240 feet in 1925.

75 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, March 11, 1943

Druggist C.R. Macdonald celebrated 31 years of business in his store on Mackenzie Avenue (currently the Taco Club.) It was built in 1912 by the firm of Foote and Pradolini, who also built the Courthouse. C.R. Macdonald first came to Revelstoke in 1897 to run the Canada Drug and Bookstore at the corner of First Street and Mackenzie, and later went into business for himself.

40 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, March 8, 1978

A CUPE strike involving city workers began on March 2nd. Two of the major issues were contracting out and job security. The strike was not resolved until May 7th with workers receiving a increase of 29 cents per hour.

30 Years Ago: Front Row Centre, March 2, 1988

Revelstoke Snowmobile Club president Wade Gillespie said attendance for the annual Boulder Mountain Ride-In hit a new record with about 200 riders making the run. Snowmobilers from the West Kootenays, Alberta, and Washington state participated in the event.

20 Years Ago: Revelstoke Times Review, March 11, 1998

Revelstoke Theatre Company’s community musical production of Oliver! had a four-day run with a total audience of about 1700 people. Producer Alan Chell said, “Revelstoke people know how to put on events. It gives the community a real sense of pride about what we can accomplish.” The musical had more than 70 cast members and a huge crew of musicians, carpenters, artists, seamstresses, makeup artists, hair stylists, props crews and many others working together to stage the event. Artistic director was Lyn Dyer, and Pat Kriz starred as Oliver, with Peter Waters as Fagin.