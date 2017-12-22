Glimpses of the Past

125 Years Ago: Dec. 31, 1892

Sixteen men have been laid off at the mill. The snow is so deep that logging is partially suspended. The sawmill is going up rapidly and is expected to be in full running order by the first of March, when the full complement of hands will be taken on.

100 Years Ago: Dec. 27, 1917

Returned soldier Private Emmanuel Warren died in the Revelstoke hospital at the age of 24. Warren was suffering from kidney disease, and had spent some time recuperating at Halcyon Hot Springs sanitorium. A military funeral was held for Warren, with burial in the Mountain View Cemetery. The funeral was attended by local cadets, and women from the Committee for Wounded and Returned Soldiers, who placed white chrysanthemums on his coffin. Private Warren had no family in Canada; his parents resided in England.

60 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec.24, 1957

Frank Burton has been named chief clerk to the superintendent of the Revelstoke division of the Canadian Pacific Railway, succeeding Ralph Chisholm, who retired recently. Mr. Burton was formerly assistant chief clerk, and had been working for the CPR in Revelstoke for over 30 years. He was a veteran of World War II, and on the executive of the local branch of the Legion.

50 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 21, 1967

A three-denominational church was nearing completion at Mica Village, 79 miles north of Revelstoke, for the Mica Dam employees and their families. The church was to be shared between the Anglican Church, United Church of Canada, and Roman Catholic Church.

40 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review Christmas Supplement, 1977

The Christmas Supplement included Christmas greeting ads from local businesses, including Daspy Fashions, Chalet Restaurant – Ronald, Teresa, and Mary Kwong, Columbia Slumber Lodge – Harold & Maxine Grimes, Red & White Supermarket – the Aura family; Donaldson’s Drugs, King Edward Hotel, Ken Taylor Motors, Vince’s Groceteria, William S. King, MLA, and many others.

30 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 22, 1987

The Canadian Transport Commission approved the use of caboose-less trains on CP and CN rail lines in Canada. Dan Bower, public relations officer for CPR Rail, said that it would take the better part of a year to transition to the new locomotives, and that no jobs would be lost. Doug Moore, president of Local 501 in Revelstoke, said they have protested against caboose-less trains over safety concerns.