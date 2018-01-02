Kendra Kobelka, member of the Canadian National Ski Team, signs autographs in Revelstoke, circa 1980s. (Revelstoke Museum & Archives)

Glimpses of the Past

From a New Year’s Day robbery to a New Year’s Eve spent in the hospital after surviving an avalanche

By Cathy English, Revelstoke Museum & Archives

125 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, January 7, 1893

On New Year’s Day, a robbery occurred at the C.B. Hume & Co. general store, located on Track Street, near the station. The back door had been forced open, and the till drawer and safe were robbed of about $210. C.B. Hume suspected a young man, J. Ringer, who was a regular at the store, and he was able to get him to confess. Ringer returned the money, and left town on the next west-bound train.

Up until December 31st, 1892, 2.35 metres of snow had fallen, but there had been no new snowfall so far in January 1893.

100 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, January 3, 1918

Revelstoke contributed to the Halifax Relief fund, in aid of those affected by the Halifax explosion, with a donation of $500. The local Red Cross Society and the Women’s Canadian Club were in charge of collecting donations. The City of Revelstoke made a contribution of $114.50 to take the total to $500.

75 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, January 6, 1943

Revelstoke’s ration board became an important part of the war effort last week when it became part of a general scheme across Canada to vest local authority over rationing matters in local boards, familiar with local problems. Mayor Walter Hardman was the chairman of the local rationing board. The board will deal with ration books for new babies, or for enlisted men spending more than seven days in Revelstoke.

60 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, January 2, 1958

Revelstoke became part of the Okanagan Regional Library as of January 1st. The service would continue to be free for all residents, while non-residents would be required to pay a small fee.

50 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, January 4, 1968

Mayor Arvid Lundell swore in new alderman Art Switzer and re-elected aldermen George Patrick and George Laforme. Mayor Lundell noted that Art Switzer’s father, B.D. Switzer, and his brother, Harold Switzer had both served on council in previous years.

30 Years Ago: Front Row Centre, January 7, 1988

Revelstoke’s hometown ski sensation Kendra Kobelka will be featured in a CBC documentary on television on January 9, 1988. Kobelka was recovering from a back injury received during training sessions in December, but was expecting to be ready for upcoming world cup races in Europe prior to the Calgary Olympics.

20 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, January 7, 1998

An Alberta man spent New Year’s Eve in the hospital after “swimming” for his life during an avalanche in Glacier National Park. Jason McVeen of Lake Louise, Alberta was ski-touring in the park with friends December 27 when he got caught in a slide near Bostock Creek when the slope gave way beneath him. McVeen rode the avalanche for more than 600 metres down the slope before the slide stopped. Both his legs were broken.

