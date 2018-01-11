Glimpses of the Past

From the sentencing of a thief in 1918 to the proposed French Immersion program in 1988

By Cathy English, Revelstoke Museum & Archives

125 Years Ago – Kootenay Star, Jan. 21, 1893

The ice crop on the river was expected to be a large one, and cutting of the ice would commence soon.

The new townsite of Trout Lake, in the Lardeau was expected to have lots available on the market next month.

100 Years Ago – Revelstoke Review, Jan. 17, 1918

James Douglas, alias Walters, was arrested in Trail for burglaries committed in Revelstoke. He was accused of stealing morphine and cocaine from C.R. Macdonald’s Drug Store, and of stealing silver knives and forks from the home of James Curveon in Clearview (CPR Hill.) Chief Cleland, of the Revelstoke police went to Trail and returned with the suspect, who was described as a morphine fiend. He was sentenced to 23 months hard labor in Kamloops on each charge, to run concurrently.

75 Years Ago – Revelstoke Review, Jan. 21, 1943

Fire broke out in the Howson block, in the 200 block of Mackenzie Avenue, at the corner of Second Street, with considerable damage to Revelstoke Hardware Store, and Fred Young & Company clothing and dry goods store. A concrete fire wall stopped the fire from moving throughout the rest of the block.

50 Years Ago – Revelstoke Review, Jan. 18, 1968

Construction of Big Eddy dyke at Revelstoke was completed recently, and work on Illecillewaet dyke is about half finished. Both are constructed of gravel fill with impervious silt cores. The two-mile-long Big Eddy dyke will protect about 250 acres of residential and industrial land on the south shore of the Columbia River when the Arrow reservoir fills. The dyke contains 570,000 cubic yards of material, has a maximum height of 16 feet and a width of 17 feet at the top.

30 Years Ago – Front Row Centre, Jan. 20, 1988

A proposed French immersion program for Revelstoke was voted down again at the school board meeting.

The Okanagan zone boxing championship was held in Revelstoke. Jason Towns of Revelstoke won the zone title in the 90 Junior B boxing event. Gene Gilich shared the best overall bout trophy, and also won the trophy for best sportsman. The Revelstoke coach was Herb Speidel.

20 Years Ago – Revelstoke Review, Jan. 21, 1998

Revelstoke’s McDonald’s Rangers bantam hockey team came back from 16 days on the road and finished first overall in Salmon Arm against fellow bantam AA teams, third in Penticton against AAA squads, and then second overall in another AAA lineup in Prince George. They went in as the underdog, and were praised by Prince George hockey fans as “the little team with the big heart.” The team, under coach Randy Quackenbush, won the Rahier Award for most disciplined players at the Prince George tournament.