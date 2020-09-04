Glimpses pf Revelstoke’s past for Sept. 3

Great War Veterans Association (later known as the Revelstoke branch of the Royal Canadian Legion) with a German gun on the front lawn in 1920. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives 5974 photo)

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Sept. 4, 1900

A petition was brought forward to purchase the Revelstoke Water, Power and Light Co. for $70,775. After much discussion it was decided the by-law would be put to a public vote.

110 years ago: The Mail-Herald, Aug. 31, 1910

The Revelstoke Fall Exhibition this year was looking to be a major success. Fifty horses were in town for the race meet, and all produce, baking and fancy work judging contests had an excess of entries. The paper urged for locals to advertise the exhibition to friends and family from out of town to come and see what Revelstoke could produce.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Sept. 2, 1920

Revelstoke received captured German guns as war trophies. The four machine guns were brought to the city hall and a large 77 millimetre gun was on its way as well.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Sept. 4, 1930

A woman visiting Revelstoke from New York put in a request for local teenagers to send her information about daily life in Revelstoke. She is accepting letters, poems and drawings which may be featured in a book containing these letters from young people across Canada.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Sept. 5, 1940

Revelstoke’s Labour Day celebration drew a large crowd this year. Rocky Mountain Rangers Regimental band paraded in the park and the Rocky Mountain “C” company gave a thrilling display of various gun drills. A street carnival was held as well, and the good turnout this year was attributed to the good weather.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Aug. 31, 1950

E. Cameron spoke at the Rotary Club luncheon about the plan to poison Williamson’s Lake with pesticides. Dr. Larkin would be in town with four men to do the job. The club also voted for restocking the lake with fish after it was poisoned and $50 dollars was pledged.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Sept. 1, 1960

Several members of the Revelstoke Art Group completed a recent course in painting taught by A. A. Burrell of Vancouver. For the first time, a junior class was held, and 12 youngsters took part. Their work will be displayed at the annual art Exhibition in town. It was hoped that art classes were continued here especially with the local scenery that makes ideal inspiration for artists.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Sept. 3, 1970

CPR’s rationalization plan, which looked to reduce passenger train services as well as increase costs, was met with significant opposition. Revelstoke’s MLA Burt Campbell was at the committee in Vancouver and accused the company of ultimately trying to get out of running the passenger service by reducing its quality and increasing prices. One of CPR’s main obligations to the government was their passenger service and many felt it was the duty of CPR regardless of cost.

40 years ago: Sept. 3, 1980

18 people received their Canadian citizenship at the provincial government building. Judge Elford outlined the rights and responsibilities of Canadian citizenship and Father Wilbur Way discussed Canadians freedom to religion. The immigrants were from 10 different countries including China, Finland, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Italy, Luxembourg and the U.S.A.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times, Sept. 6, 1990

The Orcano development group is fine tuning its plans for the proposed Mt. MacKenzie resort development. Paul Hughes the lead developer visited the mountain this week, and spoke to the times about their plans to “create a wilderness-adventure type of ski resort”. Work on the resorts base is expected to commence next spring.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

history