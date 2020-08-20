The letter s was destroyed in the Trading Post’s Revelstoke sign on Aug. 12. (Facebook).

GoFundMe launched to pay for vandalized Revelstoke sign

The sign is a staple tourist spot outside Revelstoke Trading Post

A recently launched GoFundMe campaign aimed to help pay for a Revelstoke business’ vandalized sign surpassed its goal in a day.

The letter s in the Revelstoke sign outside the Revelstoke Trading Post was destroyed earlier this month.

“It’s heartbreaking when someone destroys something from your business,” said Joey Norsworthy, owner.

The store’s sign is a local landmark. Norsworthy said its a staple spot for tourists to take photos, written in a similar font to the Hollywood sign.

Since the store is not located downtown, Norsworthy said the sign was originally built to help draw tourists away from Mackenzie St.

To help pay for the vandalism and a new security system, Revelstoke’s Josh McLafferty, owner of Monashee Spirits Distillery, organized a GoFundMe.

As a fellow business owner, McLafferty said incidents like this can be really hurtful, especially during the economic crunch of COVID-19.

“Help us show some love for a great local business that supports this community and its people and show your support,” said McLafferty.

Extra money raised will be donated to Community Connections.

As-of-Aug. 20, $1,785 out of a goal of $1,500 has been raised.

“To see so much support is so uplifting,” Norsworth said.

“This is what makes Revy so rad.”

Revelstoke entrepreneur launches new pregnancy testing company

