Harvest at Home: Farm-to-table event coming to Revelstoke

Local chef Josh White will cook for the event. (Submitted)

The Revelstoke Local Food Initiative (LFI) annual fundraiser celebrating local food is returning with a slight twist. Instead of a large communal meal, the dinners will be delivered to homes.

The Harvest at Home is a four-course dinner on Sept. 12 curated by local chef Josh White and includes Revelstok’s growing community: Terra Firma Farm, Track Street Growers, Greenslide Cattle Co., First Light Farm and Wild Flight Farm.

“Now, more than ever, Revelstoke food enthusiasts need a reason to celebrate,” said Kate Borucz, event coordinator.

The event is aimed for those with a deep appreciation for community and good food.

The meal includes Okanagan red wine braised beef shank with local herbs or a glazed roasted squash with baharat and herb salt. Meals can be customized for vegans and those with gluten or dairy allergies.

A press release from the LFI said deliveries will be made with masks and gloves on, with as little personal contact as possible.

“Think of it as elevated take out.”

There is also an option to gift the meal to another, the LFI has partnered with Community Connection’s Food Recovery Program and the Farmers Market Nutrition Coupon Program to distribute these meals to participants that would not be able to participate otherwise.

Tickets are available online for $65 or $120 for two, through the LFI website: https://revelstokelocalfoodinitiative.wildapricot.org/event-3960431

