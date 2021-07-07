Help a Kelowna elementary school get a new playground

The school is raising $50,000 for new equipment

South Kelowna Elementary needs a new playground but in order to make that a reality, they’re asking for the community’s help.

The Ministry of Education has allotted the school a $165,000 grant for a new play structure but its parent advisory council said they’re anticipating costs to run up to approximately $200,000, taking into account tearing down the current structure, purchasing new materials and installing new equipment.

Now, they’re trying to raise $50,000 to cover the difference.

On their fundraising page, the council said it needs to have the project budget in order in the next few months as they only have until March next year to build and complete the new playground as required by the provincial grant.

“Our goal is to ensure it meets requirements for accessibility for all, including anyone with disabilities… sensory, colour schemes, and equipment kids love to use such as swings, climbing, gliding and monkeying are all being considered into this new playground,” reads the GoFundMe page.

Future projects for the school include replacing the basketball hoops, buying metal sit-on diggers in the sandbox area, and benches for the area.

“If we can raise enough, we may be able to do it all.

“This is a big deal for the kids at SKE to have a new play structure that is safe, engaging, inclusive and accessible for all students.”

EducationKelowna