Hoot, hoot! Burrowing owl babies born at Okanagan breeding centre

Baby burrowing owls are being born in Oliver.

According to the Burrowing Owl Conservation Society’s Facebook, all the eggs at the Oliver breeding facility have hatched and the owls are already getting big.

In a few more weeks they will start to fly. From hatching to flying only takes about six weeks, according to the caretakers at the breeding facility.

“The owls that were released into the field in April have been meticulously taking care of their nest and now we are seeing the fruits of their labour. We have just found the first baby born in the field and more are sure to be on their way,” the society posted on their Facebook page.

These young owls and their parents are eating lots right now. The caretakers provide food for them in their facilities (about two mice per bird, per day) and they supplement feed for the owls that have been released in the wild. But this is an expensive task as mice cost more than $1 each.

With fewer than 1,000 pairs thought to exist in Canada, the burrowing owl is one of the most endangered birds in Canada’s prairie grasslands.

During the 1990s, populations of this charismatic grassland bird dropped by approximately 90 per cent due to habitat conversion.

Habitat loss, namely a lack of suitable burrows, is one of the biggest threats to burrowing owls today.

Constructed burrows on the Oliver property provide much-needed nesting habitat and help support the survival of owls in the wild.

Owl facts:

Burrowing owls get their name because they nest in burrows in the ground.

The babies make rattling sounds to mimic a rattlesnake to ward off predators.

When the owls are first born they weigh about seven grams and look like tiny fluffs.

