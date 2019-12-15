In Photos: CP Rail Holiday Train lights up the Shuswap

Onlookers watch the CP Rail Holiday Train pull into Sicamous on Saturday, Dec. 14. (Jim Elliot/ Eagle Valley News)
Local dignitaries MP Mel Arnold, MLA Greg Kyllo Mayor Terry Rysz and Eagle Valley Community Support Society Food Bank Coordinator Janet McLean Senft thank CP Rail for their $5500 dollar donation to the food bank as the holiday train stopped in Sicamous on Saturday, Dec. 14. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
Terri Clark performs during the CP Holiday Train’s Sicamous stop on Saturday, Dec. 14. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
Terri Clark performs during the CP Holiday Train’s Sicamous stop on Saturday, Dec. 14. (Jim Elliot - Eagle Valley News)
Terri Clark and Dallas Smith perform a duet during the CP Holiday Train’s Sicamous stop on Saturday, Dec. 14. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
The CP Holiday train leaves Sicamous on its way to Stops in Canoe, Salmon Arm and Notch Hill on Saturday, Dec. 14. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

The CP Rail Holiday Train stopped in Sicamous on its annual journey to raise money for food banks in the communities the railway line passes through.

As the train stopped shortly after dark on Saturday, Dec. 14, the crowd numbering in the hundreds was treated to roaring bonfires and live music from Terri Clark and Dallas Smith as they took in the festive lighting on the train. The Eagle Valley Community Support Society’s food bank was treated to a $5,500 donation from the railway.

After stopping in Sicamous the train rolled on to Canoe, Salmon Arm and Notch Hill before stopping for the night and then proceeding to Chase on Sunday, Dec. 15.

jim.elliot@saobserver.net
In Photos: CP Rail Holiday Train lights up the Shuswap

