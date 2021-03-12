Inspiring women: Lisa Cyr helps build a safer and more inclusive Revelstoke

For the last 12 years, she has worked in the non-profit sector

Lisa Cyr said one of the challenges being a parent is learning to let things go and not be a perfectionist. (Submitted)

This article is from our series on inspiring women in Revelstoke for International Women’s Day on March 8.

It’s not easy being a single mom.

“It’s difficult to make ends meet and not just survive but thrive,” said Lisa Cyr.

On top of being a parent, Cyr has her finger in multiple buckets for Revelstoke.

She works for the women’s shelter and recently created the community response network, which tries to link together various local community members, agencies, governments and businesses with the aim of ending adult abuse and neglect.

For the last 12 years, she has worked in the non-profit sector as she loves to break down barriers and build community.

“I want to help make the community a safe place, where you are able to ask your neighbour for help,” she said.

While many people have lost their jobs during COVID-19, Cyr said her workload has increased as people accessing social programs have skyrocketed.

“People’s mental health is really precarious right now. People are isolated.”

While Revelstoke still has marginalized members of the community dealing with abuse, poverty and homelessness, she said in times of crisis this community can effectively rally together, as shown by the recent call to action to help Jodi Kay’s family after their house burnt down in February.

Revelstoke managed to raise more than $23,500 to help, which was 2,250 per cent above the gofundme goal.

“This is such a tight-knit caring community,” Cyr said.

Before COVID-19, Cyr taught yoga for 10 years. With the pandemic, Cyr said she no longer had the brain capacity to teach. She felt burned out and ready for a new chapter of life – whatever that might be.

One new skill Cyr is trying to improve is her bread making, particularly sourdough. It’s also a great activity to share with her daughter Evelyn, who loves to knead the dough and measure flour.

Friend Allie Bruni said when she faces challenges and needs ways to cope, she thinks of Cyr working tirelessly to better the way of life in Revelstoke.

“She’s never judgmental and would never talk poorly about someone. I hold onto that.”

Cyr said one of the challenges being a parent is learning to let things go and not be a perfectionist, especially during COVID-19 when daycares are closed.

“I can’t do it all,” she said.

“It’s OK if I don’t practice playing the guitar after putting my daughter to bed and just fall asleep exhausted. Just do what you can and come to terms with that.”