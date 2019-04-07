Invasive species workshop coming to Revelstoke May 21

The Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society is hosting various workshops around the region

Knotweeds are an invasive species that can be found in the Revelstoke area. (File photo)

The Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society will be hosting Invasive Plant Identification Workshops throughout the region this May.

The Revelstoke session will be on May 21 in the MacPherson Room at the Revelstoke Community Centre. The beginner workshop will be from 9-10 a.m. The advanced workshop goes from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Attendees will learn to identify key invasive plants in their area and implement best management practices in the field to prevent the spread of invasive species.

Workshops are applicable to industry, forestry, First Nations, municipal and regional staff, stewardship groups and other interested individuals. Topics include invasive plant identification, priority plants in your region, best management practices, reporting and an outdoor practical session.

The society will be hosting a beginner workshop and an advanced workshop at each location. The beginner workshop is for individuals new to plant identification and the advanced workshop is for individuals who would like to refine their skills in the field. Beginner workshop attendees are welcome to attended the advanced workshop.

To assist in providing these regional invasive species workshops, CSISS requests your support through a recommended donation of $20 for industry and $5 for the public (receipts available upon request) attendees.

By donating to the society, you are contributing to our ongoing education and outreach programs, such as training workshops, that prevent the spread of invasive species into the beautiful Columbia Shuswap region. Donations can be provided by cheque or cash.

There will also be workshops in Golden on May 22 at the Golden Arena Lounge, in Sicamous on May 23 at City Hall and Salmon Arm on May 29 at the CSRD Board Room.

Register online or email info@columbiashuswapinvasives.org