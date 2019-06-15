Kal Crystal Waters Trail now open in Okanagan

This new Vernon trail connects college with rail trail and offers a safer route for pedestrians, cyclists

The Kal Crystal Waters Trail is a newly created multi-use path that provides several nice loops off the Okanagan Rail Trail. This scenic trail stretches from Okanagan College to Lake Country, parallel to the Rail Trail. You will be wowed by the spectacular views overlooking Kalamalka Lake and the Coldstream Valley.

For a shorter eight-kilometre loop trail, park at the Kekuli Bay Provincial Park gate and join the Kal Crystal Waters trail heading south, above the campground.

Parallel to Highway 97, the trail passes through a parking lot off Bailey Road, and descends south along a pleasantly forested former highway. The trail joins the Okanagan Rail Trail, north of the Crystal Waters subdivision in Lake Country. To finish the loop, return north along the rail trail to the Kekuli Bay Provincial Park.

See: New Vernon trail connects college with rail trail

For a longer 24-kilometre route, access the Kal Crystal Waters Trail at the Greater Vernon Athletic Park, by Okanagan College. A short trail traverses Okanagan College property heading south, next to Highway 97 and drops you at the head of Varsity Drive.

The trail is on road for several kilometers. Continue south to the end of Varsity Drive, turn right onto Kickwillie Loop Road, and then immediately left onto Lakeview Drive. Progress towards the south end of Lakeview Drive, turning right up a gravel trail which heads steeply uphill to the Kalamalka Lake lookout. Don’t forget to stop and take in the “million-dollar view” before resuming along Kalamalka Lakeview Drive, formerly Highway 97, to the Kekuli Bay Provincial Park gate entrance.

The trail continues off road as you turn right onto the trailhead that proceeds above the Kekuli Bay campground to Bailey Road. Travelling south, the trail descends down to join the Okanagan Rail Trail. From here you can continue south towards Lake Country, or return back to Vernon along the Rail Trail.

• Access and parking are available at several locations:

• Kekuli Bay Provincial Park, (at park gate and by boat launch)

• Bailey Road Parking lot, (east side of Highway 97)

• Kalamalka Lake Lookout

• Greater Vernon Athletic Park, by Okanagan College

For cyclists, access the north end of the Kal Crystal Waters Trail from Vernon via the Jack Schratter Way; and from Coldstream via the College Way multi-use path. The south end of the Kal Crystal Waters trail is accessed north of the Crystal Waters residential area.

See: Vernon man makes rail trail accessible

Remember dogs must be on leash and please pick up after them.

Visit the Ribbons of Green Trails Society’s online interactive trail map for more details, maps and trail descriptions of Greater Vernon trails at www.arcg.is/iSnWn.

Ingrid Neumann is with the Ribbons of Green Trails Society.

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Kal Crystal Waters Trail. (Contributed)

Previous story
Pieper’s legacy honoured with North Okanagan ‘buddy benches’
Next story
VIDEO: Horseback riding helps North Okanagan residents with special needs

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather: high 27 degrees

Two small fires are just north of Revelstoke

Two orphan moose calves rescued near Revelstoke

The calves Clover and Chocolate are going to a sanctuary near Golden, B.C.

Revelstoke roads and weather: high 25 degrees

Yesterday’s storms resulted in nine new forest fires in southeastern B.C.

Lightning overnight sparks several fires in Shuswap

Kamloops Fire Centre investigating, describes them as spot-sized for now

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for June 12

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator… Continue reading

10 facts about Father’s Day

Did you know that the special day for dads was first celebrated in 1910?

Northern B.C. family remembers murdered Indigenous woman with memorial walk

Still no closure for Ramona Wilson’s family 25 years later

Vernon seeks additional fetal alcohol syndrome support B.C.-wide

“We are making a difference but we could make even more of a difference”

B.C. university to offer mentorship program for former youth in care

Students using the provincial tuition waiver program will soon be able to form a community at KPU

Gambler 500 hits Okanagan back roads

Hundreds of off road enthusiasts are rallying in the South Okanagan this… Continue reading

Cyclists competing in one of the toughest bike races on the planet pass through Fernie

Divide riders looking strong as they finish first leg of 4160 km race

You might not know these B.C. records are public

Hired a lawyer to file a civil claim? Those are published online

B.C. bus driver loses case to get job back after texting while driving full bus

An arbitator ruled that Tim Wesman’s phone usage was a “a reckless disregard for public safety”

Jury finds Kelowna man guilty of second-degree murder

A Kelowna jury found Steven Randy Pirko guilty of the second-degree murder

Most Read