Kelowna community gathers to support child with inoperable brain tumour

A great turn out to support nine-year-old Urijah Fisher at a fundraiser in Kelowna

The open invitation to join nine-year-old Urijah Fisher in his fight against an inoperable brain tumour was heard loud and clear across the community of Kelowna.

More than 100 people crowded onto Dickson Avenue, Tuesday afternoon (March 10), to support a fundraiser for Urijah and his family while the Casorso Elementary student is treated at the Children’s Hospital in Vancouver.

Both the Kelowna and West Kelowna fire departments showed up in true firefighter fashion with shiny red trucks and a special gift for Urijah — a custom bike from Motion, formally Creative Mobility a medical equipment and supply company.

Supporters then gathered at Mid-Town Station Kitchen and Drink for food, drinks and a silent auction with all proceeds being donated for medical expenses.

Family friend and fundraiser organizer Tanya Miles said Urijah, who’s nickname is Hulk, is as positive as they come.

“He’s such an incredible kid,” Miles said.

On Feb. 14, Urijah underwent surgery in Vancouver to relieve some of the symptoms of the brain tumour.

Miles said afterwards that Hulk is recovering from the surgery but was still able to smile and give the thumbs up to his family.

For more information, or to make donations if you were unable to attend the fundraiser, contact Tanya Miles at 250-878-0824.

