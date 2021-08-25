Kelowna golfers tee up for national championships

The team will compete on the Cabot Links Golf Course in Nova Scotia this October

The team (from left to right) Jeff Wills, Cam McMillan, Kris Childe, Jason Lanki, Mike Romer, and their scorekeeper Samantha. (Contributed)

A team of Kelowna golfers is headed to Nova Scotia to compete in a national championship.

From Oct. 3 to 5, Cam McMillan, Kris Childe, Jason Lanki, Mike Romer and Jeff Wills will compete against 20 teams from across Canada in RBC’s PGA Scramble National Final.

Over the three days, the teams will play three rounds of golf against teams of four amateur golfers, complete with a welcome banquet and closing awards dinner.

“Once we found out we won, we couldn’t believe it,” says Kris Childe. “I’ve driven by Cabot a few times before because I have family in Nova Scotia, but I have never gotten to play it. We are stoked about it.”

The Black Mountain team bested 14 teams in the B.C. East Regional Final that took place in Salmon Arm last week (August 17) to qualify for the tournament and they are riding that success all the way to Halifax.

“We are going to win nationals,” said Childe. “You can quote me on that one.”

For more information on the RBC PGA Scramble, visit rbcpgascramble.com

