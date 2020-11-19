Kelowna mom asking for help locating missing teddy bear

Christine Gagnon said the bear went missing the weekend of Nov. 14

The stuffed toy has been missing since the weekend of Nov. 14. (Christine Gagnon - Facebook)

A Kelowna mother is hoping the community can help her find a cherished stuffed toy.

‘Baby’ went missing on the weekend of Nov. 14., Christine Gagnon said in a social media post that the family made three stops that weekend: Linda’s Quilt Shop, Once Upon a Child and the food court at Orchard Park Mall.

“We are utterly devastated by his disappearance,” she wrote. She added her daughter is never without Baby.

“He was a gift from her great-granny on her first birthday, held together by my mediocre sewing skills and stuffed with her newborn socks. Sentimental doesn’t do him justice.”

Gagnon said the staff at Linda’s Quilt Shop have searched their entire store but did not find Baby.

Her number is stitched into the bear’s ear and she’s asking that whoever finds him to call the number.

READ: B.C. premier calls for national COVID-19 travel restrictions

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter