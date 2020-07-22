Kids create robots at Revelstoke Idea Factory summer camp

It was all about trial and error

Last week saw Revelstoke Idea Factory run yet another successful youth camp packed with technology and fun.

Nine eager students arrived on Monday morning and immediately began building robots utilizing a variety of state of the art educational kits.

This was all about learning as you go, trial and error, building and rebuilding until the robot worked as intended. With great patience, determination and socially distant help from each other and the instructor, every student created many robots each designed for a specific task.

As such great progress was made by these young geniuses, on Friday, a 3D printer was brought to class and used to print robot upgrades and repairs.

The August robotics camp is already fully booked, but keep an eye on Revelstoke Idea Factory’s social media accounts or website for upcoming events, including adult classes and membership opportunities to access state of the art manufacturing and rapid prototyping equipment.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Summer



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.