KingFisher casts Christmas cheer for Okanagan families

Nearly a dozen local families in need were treated to an exceptional holiday thanks to some local and national businesses.

For for fifth year KingFisher Boats donated Christmas hampers, this year benefiting 11 families via the Archway Society for Domestic Peace including a Christmas Eve dinner and additional essentials for the house.

“We have found an exceptional partner with the Archway Society who drive positive change on a daily basis,” KingFisher’s director of HR and administration Sarah Gregory said. “We look forward to our Christmas hamper program every year.”

KingFisher’s process begins in early November with the program assistant, who tirelessly co-ordinates community donations.

“With her input, we identify the needs of the house and shortly thereafter we receive nominations for our hamper program. The needs of each family unit are unique and we do our best to give each and every person something from their wish list.”

This year each hamper contained; personalized gifts for each family member, one family gift ranging from an instant pot to home essentials, grocery gift cards, gas gift cards and gift cards for self care services.

KingFisher also provided gifts for the Archway Society to be used at their discretion. This included pajamas for 50 women and children, two Instant pots, coffee maker, kettle and additional self care products.

KingFisher was also excited to deliver a Christmas Eve meal to the house for the staff, volunteers, women and children at the house including a festive dessert tray from a local bakery to enjoy on Christmas morning.

Sponsor donations are the foundation of the annual Christmas hamper program, with the following partners:

  • Diane’s Monogramming
  • Roton Industries
  • Samuels
  • Sparta Carpets
  • Northside Industries
  • LORDCO
  • Dufort
  • SPI Logistics
  • PPG
  • Florida Marine
  • Grizzly
  • Transhield
  • Springfield
  • Piedmont Plastics
  • Northern Plastics
  • Linear Devices
  • Yamaha
  • AJR
  • Smooth Moves
  • Wholesale Grafix

Holiday giving

Most Read