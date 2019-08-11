Kirchhoffer played role in Summerland’s early years

Senator from Manitoba monitored progress of community and owned orchard on Bristow Road

Canadian Pacific Railway president and founder of Summerland, Lord Thomas Shaughnessy of Montreal was often busy managing the railway. His friend, Sen. John Nesbitt Kirchhoffer (1848 t0 1914) of Manitoba monitored the progress of the community.

Kirchhoffer’s 6.5 hectare orchard was located along the western side of Bristow Road.

READ ALSO: Dairy operated out of Trout Creek in Summerland

READ ALSO: Summerland once had multiple post offices

When he died in 1914, the Summerland Review newspaper stated, “Senator Kirchhoffer, with Sir Thomas Shaughnessy and Mr. J.M. Robinson, were the founders of Summerland and perhaps no other man in Canada had a more optimistic and abiding faith in the Okanagan than the Senator.”

Summerland was created in August 1902 when the Summerland Syndicate purchased the George Barclay ranch. The community was incorporated four years later.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Big Eddy Pub a ‘best kept secret kind of place’ says chef

Just Posted

Cat rescue picked to receive ‘Good Fuel Day’ funds

For one day the Armstrong Co-op will donate 10 cents per litre pumped to Pawprints Animal Rescue

UPDATE: Evacuation alert for 250 properties due to Eagle Bluff fire

No homes or outbuildings have been lost

Big Eddy Pub a ‘best kept secret kind of place’ says chef

Matt Millard has been a part of some major changes over the last year

Revelstoke RCMP seeking information about a theft from Style Trend Clothiers

The RCMP are looking for the person pictured in relation to a… Continue reading

Revelstoke landfill in trouble with B.C.’s environmental protection division

The CSRD has 30 days to make the changes or face up to $300,000 in fines

VIDEO: Morning moose mosey

Young calf saunters down rural North Okanagan road

Sea to Sky Gondola cable may have been cut deliberately: Squamish RCMP

Operators of the Squamish, B.C. gondola said it will be inoperable until further notice

Mexican expat allegedly harassed by fake immigration officer while busking in Victoria

Fernando Garci-Crespo Santalo says he was approached by a man while singing in Spanish

Body found in Okanagan Lake

Human remains were pulled a half kilometre from a Kelowna beach on Saturday

RCMP find item that may be connected to northern B.C. murder cases

Items not detailed but could be relevant, said police

Horse tests positive for West Nile Virus in Princeton, B.C.

West Nile Virus is a disease that can spread from infected corvid birds

Powerful photo showing fire crew huddled together in Okanagan goes viral

The image was captured by a resident in Oliver on Aug. 9 at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Syrians gradually integrating into Canadian society, latest report finds

Pledge to resettle 25,000 Syrian refugees became a hallmark promise from the Liberals in 2015

B.C. VIEWS: Sawmill struggles as NDP boosts northwest log exports

Skeena Sawmills comeback threatened by B.C. government

Most Read