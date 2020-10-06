Three art chairs are on display at Spirit Square in Peach Orchard Park. The installation of the chairs was provided by Lake Country ArtWalk. (Contributed)

Lake Country ArtWalk presents colourful chairs to Summerland

Installation of three chairs can be seen at Spirit Square in Peach Orchard Park

Lake Country ArtWalk has presented an installation of three art chair for Summerland.

The presentation was made at the Sept. 14 Summerland council meeting.

This year, Lake Country ArtWalk, had to be cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event organizers wanted to mark ArtWalk 2020 in some way and develop a special one-time community project.

Their hope with this project is to support artists and to provide high quality artworks and art experiences for the general public in the Okanagan.

Approximately 45 wooden chairs in a Muskoka/Adirondack style were painted by Okanagan artists. They have turned each chair into a work of art.

In addition to the image painted, a short, positive message has been incorporated into the painting in some way.

Summerland council supported the project and gave the approval to proceed with the art installation.

The three art chairs were installed at Peach Orchard Beach Spirit Square. These chairs have been painted by artists Ede Axelson, Megan Roberts and Eric Blais.

The chairs have been placed two metres apart, which invites coming together, but still staying safe.

