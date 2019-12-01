Land in Summerland was owned by Pierres

Johnny Pierre settled in the area in 1886 and recored the land as a reserve

This photograph was taken in 1905 or 1906.

The fenced foreground is present day Rosedale Avenue. The one house in the distance is the Barclay Ranch House.

The Barclay Ranch house is the yellow painted home on Victoria Road South, just north the large roundabout.

READ ALSO: Marker in downtown Summerland honoured Antarctica explorer

READ ALSO: Ritchie Hall was student residence in Summerland

Most of the land in between these two sites, was Penticton Indian Reserve #3, owned by Antoine and Johnny Pierre.

Johnny Pierre settled in the area in 1886 and recored the land as a reserve.

In 1905, there was a land exchange and Indian Reserve 3A was created adjacent to IR#1, near Faulder.

These lands became Summerland’s downtown.

Summerland was incorporated as a municipality on Dec. 21, 1906. The first election was held Jan. 14, 1907 and the first council members were sworn in on Jan. 21, 1907.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
On This Day: 84 years ago the world was introduced to the theory of Schrödinger’s cat

Just Posted

‘We’re really excited’: New chairlift at Revelstoke Mountain Resort opens

It’s the first day of skiing at the resort

Avalanche control planned for Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

The work will start at 10:00 a.m. and last until 2:00 p.m on Dec. 1

‘They treated me like a queen’: Malakwa woman still baking away on U.S. show

Janet Letendre was almost sent home last episode

Absinthe Films premiering new snowboarding movie in Revelstoke tonight

Andy Siegel Special to the Review Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s opening day is… Continue reading

West Kelowna RCMP looking for suspect involved in attempted child-abduction

The incident allegedly happened on Nov. 27 along Cougar Road

Justin Trudeau, Chrystia Freeland meet Mexico’s USMCA point man in Ottawa

Jesus Seade, the Mexican undersecretary for North America, said he expects the deal to cross the finish line soon

Pearson has 4 points as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Oilers

Vancouver snaps three-game losing skid

VIDEO: Thompson man tells emotional story of crash that left him paralyzed

Tory Jones was involved in a serious car accident just west of Vernon in July

Avalanche control planned for Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

The work will start at 10:00 a.m. and last until 2:00 p.m on Dec. 1

Canfor adds Christmas closure to B.C. forestry curtailments

More Vancouver Island loggers laid off in industry downturn

Canadian activist says RCMP profile about her is ‘kind of creepy and unsettling’

Clear evidence the RCMP was watching in 2015 has made activist Rachel Small more wary

Man’s body found wrapped in rug near Kamloops dumpster; RCMP investigating

Investigators working to determine timeline leading to man’s death

Knox Mountain, north end Kelowna residents gather to petition city over homeless camp relocation

Concerned residents organized Saturday morning in downtown Kelowna

Search suspended for missing Lower Mainland man with dementia last seen Thursday

Maple Ridge man who suffers from dementia missing in rural area

Most Read