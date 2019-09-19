Maggie ‘May’ Davis’ CD release concert next week in Revelstoke

Davis had the most attended concert at Street Fest this summer

The long anticipated release of the CD ‘Denim Blues’ will happen next week in Revelstoke.

It’s a collection of five hand chosen original compositions written by Davis.

After years of requests, countless heartache-filled years of inspiration, five hours on the road and twenty-eight hours recording in the studio, Davis has finally achieved her goal and an album to call her own.

Nestled in the forests of the Kootenays, Davis chose this to be the backdrop for her passion project. Recorded in Ymir, B.C by the talented Shawn Stephenson of Becoming Sound and backed by her folk-hero Steve Brockley the stars aligned to make this project come to life.

It’s here in Revelstoke, where she will host her debut album release surrounded by the kind-hearted folks who have been supporting her music from the moment she walked on stage at the Revelstoke Coffee House nine years ago.

Hosted by the iconic Holten House, Davis hopes to revive the legend of house concerts that were once held here and joyfully attended by music enthusiasts and collaborative community members alike.

On Sept. 25 at 7 p.m., join her and guest Ian Ward at Holten House for a night of coffee, tea, goodies and acoustic music that will fill your hearts and vintage china cups with that feeling that only a heritage house concert can re-create.

After her first venture as the resident Artist on Board with VIA Rail and a Music Video project with her friend Doris Folkens, Davis is hitting the folk music scene of Revelstoke and beyond with her smokey voice, charming demeanor and thrift-store cowboy boots.

Tickets to this event are $10 and can be purchased at Dose Coffee downtown Revelstoke.

 

