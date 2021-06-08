In 1906, provincial reports indicated potential mining of lead, silver, copper and gold near what is now the Summerland Rodeo Grounds . Mining began in 1911 funded by investors Frank Osler, R.H. Agur, Cuthbert Fetherstonhaugh and miner Tom Kelly. Yields were small and the mine was abandoned. (Photograph courtesy of Andrew Holder)

In 1906, provincial reports indicated potential mining of lead, silver, copper and gold near what is now the Summerland Rodeo Grounds . Mining began in 1911 funded by investors Frank Osler, R.H. Agur, Cuthbert Fetherstonhaugh and miner Tom Kelly. Yields were small and the mine was abandoned. (Photograph courtesy of Andrew Holder)

Mine remnants can be seen in Summerland

Mining operation near Summerland Rodeo Grounds began in 1906

Remnants of Kelly Mine can be found south of the Summerland Rodeo Grounds, along the edge of the Trout Creek Canyon.

In 1906, provincial reports indicated potential mining of lead, silver, copper and gold. Mining began in 1911 funded by investors Frank Osler, R.H. Agur, Cuthbert Fetherstonhaugh and miner Tom Kelly. Yields were small and the mine was abandoned.

READ ALSO: Agur served as reeve of Summerland

READ ALSO: Osler family has Summerland connection

Osler, a Summerland orchardist, was a member of the famous Canadian family which included Sir William Osler (medicine.) Sir Edmund Osler (finance, pictured at right,) Britton Osler (lawyer for Louis Riel trial) and Featherstone Osler (judge.)

Agur was Summerland’s first reeve from 1907 to 1910. During his term in office, Summerland purchased the electrical, water and road systems from Sir Thomas Shaughnessy’s Summerland Development Company.

Fetherstonhaugh lived in Summerland in the early 1900s

In November 1984, Peter Peta reexamined the area and concluded “results are low and further work is not warranted at this time.”

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

history

Previous story
Permanent LGBTQ+ support group starts in Revelstoke — finally

Just Posted

A tent housing a mobile vaccination clinic. (Interior Health/Contributed)
Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics to traverse Interior Health

The mobile clinics will target rural and remote communities

Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)
Interior B.C. care homes awarded national grant

The funding will support the Interior’s 70 care homes, helping to strengthen future pandemic response

A fawn curls up on the rock garden steps of a Lake Country home Sunday, May 30. (Andrea Howson photo)
Okanagan residents urged to ‘leave fawns alone’

Lake Country found a young deer in her backyard, Kelowna residents move and feed fawn, Penticton biologist photographs deer

Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus. (Contributed)
Okanagan College student gets scholarship for history essay

Kelowna’s Calvin Thalheimer receives scholarship for essay on important historic events in Vancouver

Melissa Hemphill, Erin Maclachlan and Ramona Shaw showing some pride outside Community Connections. Revelstoke Rainbows is a new program to support the local LGBTQ+ community. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Permanent LGBTQ+ support group starts in Revelstoke — finally

Revelstoke Rainbows has a drop-in each Monday between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 416 2nd Street East

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

Montreal Canadiens’ Tyler Toffoli celebrates his game-winning goal with teammate Carey Price following overtime NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action against the Winnipeg Jets, in Montreal, Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Kings of the North: Habs sweep aside Jets with 3-2 OT triumph

Montreal will meet winner of Vegas-Colorado series in NHL semifinals

In 1906, provincial reports indicated potential mining of lead, silver, copper and gold near what is now the Summerland Rodeo Grounds . Mining began in 1911 funded by investors Frank Osler, R.H. Agur, Cuthbert Fetherstonhaugh and miner Tom Kelly. Yields were small and the mine was abandoned. (Photograph courtesy of Andrew Holder)
Mine remnants can be seen in Summerland

Mining operation near Summerland Rodeo Grounds began in 1906

A motion coming this week asks councillors to consider renaming Trutch Street to Truth Street. Trutch Street is named after Joseph Trutch, now recognized for his racist policies towards Indigenous people. (Google Maps)
Victoria council to consider switching Trutch Street to Truth Street

Name change recommended due to Joseph Trutch’s racist policies affecting Indigenous people

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Letter to the editor about Penticton's friendliness, small town values,
Newcomer to Penticton amazed by kind, friendly residents

Stranger offers new rain ponchos, friendly words during rare spring storm

Nearly $20,000 was raised in support of the Bailey family after the tragic loss of husband, father Scott, left, June 3, 2021. (GoFundMe)
Community rallies behind Vernon family after death of husband, father

GoFundMe sees nearly $20K raised in three days to support Scott Bailey’s wife, 3 kids

A man holds a picture of Chantel Moore during a healing gathering at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on June 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
‘Potentially lethal force’ means no charges in B.C. woman’s fatal shooting by police

Decision released in last year’s New Brunswick death of Vancouver Island’s Chantel Moore

The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives falls victim to graffiti. (Facebook photo)
Graffiti painted over Vernon museum entrance

Picture posted to Facebook forum generates angry, disappointed responses

Most Read