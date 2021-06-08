Mine remnants can be seen in Summerland

Remnants of Kelly Mine can be found south of the Summerland Rodeo Grounds, along the edge of the Trout Creek Canyon.

In 1906, provincial reports indicated potential mining of lead, silver, copper and gold. Mining began in 1911 funded by investors Frank Osler, R.H. Agur, Cuthbert Fetherstonhaugh and miner Tom Kelly. Yields were small and the mine was abandoned.

Osler, a Summerland orchardist, was a member of the famous Canadian family which included Sir William Osler (medicine.) Sir Edmund Osler (finance, pictured at right,) Britton Osler (lawyer for Louis Riel trial) and Featherstone Osler (judge.)

Agur was Summerland’s first reeve from 1907 to 1910. During his term in office, Summerland purchased the electrical, water and road systems from Sir Thomas Shaughnessy’s Summerland Development Company.

Fetherstonhaugh lived in Summerland in the early 1900s

In November 1984, Peter Peta reexamined the area and concluded “results are low and further work is not warranted at this time.”

