More than $98,000 raised for family of Kelowna man killed in Okanagan Connector collision

MohinderPal was the sole income earner for his family of four

More than $98,000 has been raised for the family of a Kelowna man who was killed in a collision involving two semi-trucks on the Okanagan Connector on June 16.

According to the GoFundMe page “Help Mom and Two Young Girls Who Lost Their Dad,” MohinderPal was the sole income earner for his family of four — his wife and two young daughters, ages three and nine.

“MohinderPal was a life-loving person who have (sic) made a lot of friends in his short life,” writes fundraiser organizer Jagdeep Toor. “Many of his friends have called and they want to help his wife and daughters.”

The donations will go directly to MohinderPal’s wife to help her with funeral expenses, as well as to cover costs for raising and educating their two daughters.

MohinderPal died when his semi-truck struck another semi — which was parked, unoccupied and fully loaded with lumber — from behind. The crash happened on Highway 97C, near the Loon Lake exit.

Anyone wishing to donate to the fundraiser can do so here.

