Music highlights from last ski season in Revelstoke

By Andy G. Siegel

The ski season is finally over so here’s a quick review of memorable DJ shows in Revelstoke:

The Funk Hunters

When: Early ski season

This was the first major DJ event of the ski season and it didn’t disappoint the packed house since they always put on a great show when stopping in Revelstoke. This DJ duo brings a brilliant technical display of creative collaboration between four turntables, we’re very fortunate to have them come back every winter since they are an international sensation playing popular festivals such as Coachella, Osheaga, Burning Man, Rhythm & Vines, Shambhala, Electric Forest, and Envision. Based in Vancouver BC, Nick Middleton and Duncan Smith define the west coast bass sound and elevate it with their stunning custom-curated visuals and animated stage presence, perfect for getting the downtown scene pumping after a long day on the slopes or out in the backcountry.

Jayce Asprey December NYE at Traverse

When: December

Born and raised on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast in Australia, Asprey drops sets at world class venues internationally. In his last Revelstoke performance before moving to Valemount he played a legendary NYE performance that will not be forgotten by the local DJ enthusiast crowd.

From the minute he hit the stage this event had amazing high energy, I’ve seen Asprey a number of times but his song selection this night seemed special. The perfect flow of tunes kept the packed dance floor grooving till much later than the usual 2 a.m. closing time since it was NYE so the crowd was not going anywhere getting tired did not seem an option. Walking outside the Traverse with fresh snow falling out of the sky was the perfect way to start off 2019.

Skratch Bastid at Traverse

When: February

There were more crowded DJ events this ski season but this could have been one of the highest energy shows on the ski season, Skratch Bastid’s legendary performances are always worth attending since he brings his unique special energy to the stage every time and is one of the best scratch artists I’ve ever seen since the ski resort opened 11 years ago. Playing crowd favorites all night he never let the energy slow down, from the first song till last call the dance floor was pumping.

Long Walk Short Dock played at Traverse last March. (Submitted)

Long Walk Short Dock at Traverse

When: March

After taking a break from Revelstoke for a few years Dave King brought his live performance act back to town and his new visuals was mind blowing, these were by far the best screens behind a DJ I saw all winter. With all original tunes recorded at his own studio this is one of the most amazing music artists I’ve ever seen in over a decade watching bands and DJ’s in Revelstoke. As always Long Walk Short Docks high energy did not let the dance floor slow down for a minute, his unique music and infectious performance kept the atmosphere going till the lights came on for last call. You won’t find anyone who puts more effort into his shows than this guy, hopefully he returns every winter from now on.

Wesside and Yanimal at Last Drop

When: St. Patricks Day

St. Pats day is a big event where I grew up with so many Irish friends so I was not ready to go home when the band stopped playing at the Regent at 11:30, fortunately a solid crowd gathered at the Last Drop around midnight for 2 hours of incredible energy and music from two of the best local DJ’s in Revelstoke. The dance floor got more packed as the night went on and despite being a drunken holiday people kept their composure, Yanimal got the place going strong before Wesside took over to finish the night, I thought this was a legendary performance for these two guys. We’re lucky to have them and so many other great DJ’s living in Revelstoke, their song selections is always amazing and they sure know how to get a crowd dancing.

Ski Tour at Traverse

When: March

This Ski Tour show might have been the DJ event of the winter that had a magical atmosphere and eclectic energy in the air from the packed house dressed up in retro and various ski gear. The energy was off the hook because Ski Tour has a great following in Revelstoke and they always put on a great show every time I’ve seen them downtown.

The dance floor did not stop pumping for a minute, people seemed to be going off right till the last song it was an incredible atmosphere all night long. These guys never disappoint when on tour coming through town since locals and visiting tourists seem to really enjoy their performances here. I’m sure getting dressed up in ski gear for the show helps create such high energy but it’s their variety of music keeping the groove going that makes seeing them so special.

Dexaville Gnar Day at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

When: March

Gnar Day is always an all day event at the ski resort and this year was the best one I’ve been at since the tradition started 11 years ago. Sunny skies and warm temps were the perfect combo for people to dress up and ski / snowboard in a variety of costumes (or sometimes nothing at all since many runs there was a large amount of skin exposure).

After the lifts closed the party made it’s way to the village plaza where local DJ, music producer and radio show host Declan Saville (aka. Dexaville) was spinning his magic tunes. The dance floor was packed with high energy and a colorful display of all the costumes riders had on the hill that day so it was not hard for people to have a great time. The song selection was outstanding during the entire event to keep the crowd going right up until the end of the show. The last 2 songs of the “encore” everyone seemed to release all the energy built up during the day turning into an all out mosh pit slam for some reason, it was the perfect ending to a legendary RMR Gnar Day.

Average Gypsy at River City Pub

When: April

Every winter a new DJ plays Revelstoke and surprises me. This season it was Average Gypsy who blew me away when I somehow got off the couch at 11:30 PM and cruised downtown for the last 2 hours of their set. I was not going out that night since it was the evening before 4/20 and closing weekend at RMR but when I checked their website videos last minute I realized this was an amazing duo to go see and I’ll never miss when they roll through town next. Dani & Josh are a couple and DJ duo with captivating stage presence, quick mixes and ability to flow through a wide range of selections always cutting edge, never predictable and always dance-worthy.